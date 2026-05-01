Travel

Numerous locals, tourists visit historical sites on Reunification Day

SGGP

A large number of residents and visitors flocked to historical sites to pay tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs.

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A large number of visitors returned to the Dong Loc T-Junction historical site to offer incense and flowers in remembrance and gratitude to heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

On April 30, in the solemn atmosphere marking the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026), a large number of residents and tourists visited revolutionary historical sites to pay tribute to heroic martyrs.

Lines of people respectfully lit incense sticks in remembrance of the martyrs, offering them in solemn reverence and further nurturing a sense of national pride.

Director of the Management Board of the Dong Loc T-Junction historical site and the Ly Tu Trong Memorial Site in Ha Tinh Province, Dang Quoc Vu said that on the first day of the holiday period, the sites welcomed nearly 5,000 visitors who came to offer incense and flowers in remembrance of heroic martyrs, as well as to visit and explore the historical area. During the holiday, the relic complex is expected to receive around 14,000 visitors.

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In Nghe An Province, despite unfavorable weather conditions, many visitors arrived early in the morning at the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site, even in the rain. Incense-offering ceremonies, thematic exhibitions, and new experiential spaces created a solemn atmosphere, attracting a large number of people returning to pay homage to President Ho Chi Minh’s homeland.

Director of the Management Board of the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site, Nguyen Bao Tuan, stated that an estimated 10,000 visitors came to the site on April 30.

In Quang Tri Province, well-known revolutionary historical sites such as Ta Con Airport, Quang Tri Citadel, and the Hien Luong Bridge–Ben Hai River area attracted a large number of visitors, thanks to their profound historical significance and unique experiential activities.

Mr. Dang Dong Ha, Deputy Director of the Quang Tri Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said that during the April 30–May 1 holiday period, the local tourism sector has strengthened linkages and promoted its strengths, including the natural “Kingdom of Caves” in the northern area and the historical space of “War Memory – Aspiration for Peace” in the southern area. This has helped form distinctive tourism routes unique to Quang Tri to better serve visitors.

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Ta Con Airport in Quang Tri Province

Mr. Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hue City, said that the local tourism sector has established dedicated emergency support channels for visitors, including the hotline 0234.3828288, to assist with hotel and homestay bookings as well as arrange accommodation during the peak holiday period.

In addition, the tourism authorities have conducted inspections and updated the accommodation system’s capacity, assessing room availability, service quality, and the ability to meet tourist demand at different times.

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A large number of visitors returned to the Dong Loc T-Junction historical site to offer incense and flowers in remembrance and gratitude to heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)
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International visitors visit Ta Con Airport in Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)
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International visitors visit Ta Con Airport in Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)
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Tourists experience the “Imperial Court Banquet Night” at the Imperial Citadel of Hue.
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Tourists experience the “Imperial Court Banquet Night” at the Imperial Citadel of Hue.
By Van Thang, Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

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historical sites Reunification Day Dong Loc T-Junction historical site large number of residents and visitors Kim Lien Special National Relic Site

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