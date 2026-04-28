Bao Dai Palace reopens to visitors after more than 10 years

After more than 10 years of closure, the Bao Dai Palace in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province has reopened.

In recent days, the Bao Dai Palace has welcomed a surge of visitors following its reopening after years of being closed to the public.

The Cau Da villa complex (Bao Dai Palace) is situated on Canh Long Mountain in Nha Trang.

The site, also known as the Cau Da villa complex, is located on Canh Long Mountain in Nha Trang and consists of five villas Nghinh Phong, Vong Nguyet (Plumeria), Hoa Giay (Bougainvillea), Phuong Vy (Flame Tree) and Cay Bang (Tropical Almond).

Built by the French in 1923, Nghinh Phong and Vong Nguyet villas once served as summer retreats for Emperor Bao Dai and Empress Nam Phuong between 1940 and 1945.

Current state of Nghinh Phong Villa at the Bao Dai Palace heritage site. By Hieu Giang

The heritage site officially reopened to visitors on April 27 this year, after more than a decade of restricted access as it was located within a private development project. Under the direction of the Khanh Hoa Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Cultural Heritage Conservation Center has opened Nghinh Phong and Vong Nguyet villas to the public, offering free admission from Monday to Friday between 7:00 and 11:30 a.m. ,and between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

To better serve visitors, the site management has renovated the two villas, added ornamental plants and landscaping to enhance the ecological environment, and installed regulations, maps and directional signage throughout the site.

>>> Photos captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) reporters at the site:

Nghinh Phong Villa is located in one of the most scenic spots of Nha Trang Bay.

Corridor on the second floor of Nghinh Phong Villa. (Photo: Hieu Giang)

The bedroom of King Bao Dai on the second floor of Nghinh Phong Villa, featuring a bed, wardrobe, dressing table and other furnishings.

Frangipani blossoms in full bloom outside the window of Nghinh Phong Villa.

Tourists take photos in the courtyard of Nghinh Phong Villa, facing Hon Tre Island.

Visitors explore images and artifacts displayed on the first floor of the Nghinh Phong Villa.

Exterior view of the Vong Nguyet Villa.



A table and chairs set by the window on the second floor of Vong Nguyet Villa. The ground floor serves as a meeting and reception area.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong