Da Nang hosts 2026 International Coastal Lifesaving Competition

Fourteen teams from Vietnam and five regional countries gathered on April 30 to showcase rescue skills.

On April 30, the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Tourism Beaches organized the 2026 Da Nang International Coastal Lifesaving Competition.

Teams pose for a group photo before the start of the competition. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

The event attracted 14 teams, comprising 6 domestic groups and 8 international teams from Australia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. The participants are all professional lifeguards from coastal localities, resorts, and hotels, or specially trained volunteer rescue forces.

The competitions were held at the beach in front of East Sea Park in An Hai Ward and the high-performance swimming pool in Hoa Cuong Ward.

The coastal segment featured nine events, including beach sprints, relay swimming, team surf-crossing, rescue tube relays, rescue board relays, flag grabbing, and coracle racing. Meanwhile, six pool events focused on specialized technical skills, such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), victim tow relays, 10m line throws, line throw relays, and a 50m victim carry.

Head Nguyen Duc Vu of the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Tourism Beaches stated that this annual event serves not only as a competition but also as a platform for domestic and international rescue forces to exchange expertise and enhance their lifesaving skills.

Given the inherent risks of maritime activities, the role of professional rescue forces is crucial in mitigating drowning accidents.

Simultaneously, Da Nang is entering its peak beach tourism season with a sharp surge in visitor numbers. Rescue forces are 100 percent deployed at key beaches, operating from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Additionally, two night-swimming zones have been established in the northern area of East Sea Park and My An Beach.

The city has also increased the number of safety buoys and installed over 100 warning signs regarding hazardous areas, rip currents, and adverse weather conditions. Public awareness is being bolstered through coastal loudspeakers, online platforms, and coordination with hotels to guide tourists on safe swimming practices.

Teams compete in the rescue board relay event. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

The organizing committee presents commemorative flags to the participating teams. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

The organizing committee presents commemorative flags to the participating teams.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan