Saigontourist Group receives First-Class Labor Order

Saigontourist Group held a program titled “50-Year Journey of Rising with the Nation" and simultaneously received the First-Class Labor Order for the second time at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House on April 29.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presents the First-Class Labour Order to Saigontourist Group. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan; Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ho An Phong; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung; along with leaders of ministries, agencies, and partners, among others.

Chairwoman of the Members’ Council of Saigontourist Group, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, said that the enterprise was established immediately after the national reunification. Starting with just 236 staff members managing several hotels serving delegations of the Party and the State, over the past 50 years, the company has developed into an ecosystem comprising more than 100 member units with approximately 17,000 employees, operating across key sectors including accommodation, travel services, food and beverage, entertainment, and training.

In the past year, Saigontourist Group recorded revenue of VND16,935 billion (US$644 million); pre-tax profit of VND4,353 billion (US$165.6 million), up 16 percent; and contributed VND3,458 billion (US$131.3 million) to the State budget while serving more than 2 million visitor arrivals.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong assessed that Saigontourist Group has affirmed its role as a key state-owned enterprise and a core driver in the development of the city’s tourism sector.

Looking ahead to the new phase of development, he requested that the enterprise continue to uphold its leading role, accelerate digital transformation, develop high-quality products, and enhance its international competitiveness, among other key orientations.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh