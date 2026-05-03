Tourist arrivals surge nationwide during public holiday

During this year’s April 30 and May 1 holiday, many localities across Vietnam recorded a sharp increase in tourist arrivals, leading to a strong recovery in revenue from tourism services, accommodation, and sightseeing activities.

In April, international tourist arrivals to Vietnam reach 2.03 million. (Photo: SGGP)

In April, international tourist arrivals to Vietnam reached 2.03 million, an increase of 22.8 percent compared to the same period last year. This is an impressive growth rate, reflecting the increasing attractiveness of Vietnam as a destination amid the global recovery of tourism.

According to the General Statistics Office, cumulative international arrivals in the first four months of 2026 reached 8.8 million, up 14.6 percent. Of this total, 7.3 million visitors arrived by air, up 10.1 percent; 1.4 million by land, a sharp increase of 47.6 percent; and 174,300 by sea, up 10.1 percent.

Revenue from travel and tourism services in the first four months of the year is estimated at VND31.9 trillion (US$1.2 billion), an increase of 12.1 percent compared to the same period last year, driven by strong demand during holidays and Tet, as well as efforts by enterprises to expand products and markets.

Many localities recorded positive growth, including Can Tho, Hai Phong, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City. These results show that the tourism sector continues to recover strongly, creating momentum for service development and enhancing competitiveness in the period ahead.

Tourists visit Thien Mu Pagoda and experience the poetic Huong River. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 3, Mr. Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hue City, said that during the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, total tourist arrivals to Hue over five days, from April 29 to May 3, were estimated at around 610,000 visits, an increase of 73.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Of this total, international visitors were estimated at 164,000, up 129 percent year-on-year. Tourism revenue was estimated at VND1,350 billion (US$51.2 million), rising 85 percent compared to the same period in 2025. The average room occupancy rate at accommodation establishments reached approximately 99 percent.

According to Mr. Tran Huu Thuy Giang, following the strong impact of the “Mysterious Imperial Palace” program—held for the first time at the Imperial Citadel of Hue—the city is urgently reviewing and refining plans to develop nighttime access to the Imperial Citadel into a distinctive tourism product of Hue.

In the immediate term, Hue City will invest more than VND80 billion (US$3 million) in an artistic lighting system for the Imperial Citadel and the Hue Imperial City area, combined with landscape lighting along both banks of the Huong River. Once completed, the Hue heritage space at night is expected to host performance stages, 3D mapping displays, and a range of experiential cultural activities.

Hue is urgently reviewing and finalizing a plan to open the Imperial Citadel for nighttime visits. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 3, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ca Mau Province reported that total tourist arrivals for sightseeing, entertainment, and experiences at tourism sites and historical relics across the province during the April 30 and May 1 holiday, from April 30 to May 3, reached 397,200 visits, an increase of nearly 8 percent compared to the same period in 2025. Total tourism revenue was estimated at VND372 billion (US$14.1 million), up more than 19 percent year-on-year.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ca Mau Province, the strong growth in visitor numbers and tourism revenue is a positive signal for the industry. It also demonstrates that Ca Mau remains an attractive destination in the eyes of tourists.

A large crowd gathers to enjoy a fireworks display at Phan Ngoc Hien Square in An Xuyen Ward, Ca Mau Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Tourists enjoy Don ca tai tu (Southern amateur folk music) performances at the Cao Van Lau Memorial Site in Ca Mau Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Can Tho City reported that over six days, from April 26 to May 1, the city welcomed more than 650,000 tourist arrivals, including nearly 32,000 international visitors. The number of overnight stays was estimated at 177,800, of which approximately 13,230 were international guests.

During this holiday period, Can Tho successfully organized a series of major cultural, sports, and tourism events that attracted large numbers of domestic and international visitors for sightseeing, entertainment, and recreation. These included Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the 13th Southern Folk Cake Festival, and the 2026 National Motorcycle Racing Championship Round Track Cup, among others. As a result, total tourism revenue in the city was estimated at over VND766 billion (US$29 million).

A large number of residents and tourists attend the 13th Southern Folk Cake Festival held in Can Tho City. (Photo: SGGP)

Foreign tourists experience ecotourism activities at Con Son Islet in Can Tho City. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh