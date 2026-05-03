Noi Bai Airport sets record passenger volume on holiday final day

Noi Bai International Airport recorded a historic peak of 117,853 passengers, surpassing earlier forecasts on May 3, the last day of the April 30 – May 1 holiday.

Noi Bai International Airport busy on final peak holiday travel day

Specifically, on May 3, the airport handled 728 takeoff and landing flights, serving a total of 117,853 passengers.

Of this figure, 36,530 passengers were arrivals returning to the capital from various localities. International flights remained at a high level, with 47,693 passengers on 320 flights.

Despite the large passenger volume, there was no prolonged congestion at check-in areas or baggage claim halls. Arriving passengers were processed and cleared efficiently, and overall security and safety were maintained.

Noi Bai International Airport busy on May 3

On the final day of the peak travel period, Noi Bai International Airport continued to strictly maintain Level 1 aviation security control measures.

Airport units conducted reviews and increased staffing to 100 percent at all passenger service positions. Any arising situations were handled promptly on site.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh