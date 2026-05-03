Noi Bai Airport sets record passenger volume on holiday final day

Specifically, on May 3, the airport handled 728 takeoff and landing flights, serving a total of 117,853 passengers.
Of this figure, 36,530 passengers were arrivals returning to the capital from various localities. International flights remained at a high level, with 47,693 passengers on 320 flights.
Despite the large passenger volume, there was no prolonged congestion at check-in areas or baggage claim halls. Arriving passengers were processed and cleared efficiently, and overall security and safety were maintained.
On the final day of the peak travel period, Noi Bai International Airport continued to strictly maintain Level 1 aviation security control measures.
Airport units conducted reviews and increased staffing to 100 percent at all passenger service positions. Any arising situations were handled promptly on site.