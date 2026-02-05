Leaders offer condolences to families of fire victims in Dong Hung Thuan Ward

Ho Chi Minh City leaders on Thursday morning visited the families of three victims killed in a house fire in Dong Hung Thuan Ward to offer condolences and support.

Ho Chi Minh City officials on Thursday morning visited the families of three victims killed in a house fire in Dong Hung Thuan Ward of District 12. The delegation, led by Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, gathered at the Binh Hung Hoa Crematorium to extend condolences and provide support.

Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, shares the sadness with the relatives of dead people in the fire.

Speaking on behalf of city leadership, Mr. Loc expressed deep sympathy for the families’ loss and urged local authorities to continue offering both material and emotional assistance to help them recover and stabilize their lives.

According to the Dong Hung Thuan Ward Party Committee, the fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. in a house on To Ky Street’s alley 17. It was extinguished within 20 minutes, but claimed the lives of a 44-year-old woman and her two children, aged 14 and 6.

In the aftermath, ward officials mobilized resources to aid the victims’ relatives and provided an initial support package of VND100 million.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan