HCMC hosts Australia Day, highlighting strong bilateral ties

The Vietnam–Australia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), and the Australian Consulate General in the city hosted a gathering on February 4 to commemorate Australia Day.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam–Australia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City Le Truong Hien Hoa speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Speaking at the event, Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam–Australia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, emphasized that Vietnam–Australia relations are experiencing strong momentum, particularly following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This development provides a solid foundation for deeper and more substantive cooperation across various sectors.

He noted that Ho Chi Minh City is a leading locality in fostering cooperation with Australia, having established friendly relations with five Australian states. Trade, education, cultural exchanges and people-to-people connectivity continue to expand, with business communities from both sides playing an increasingly important bridging role.

Australian Consul General Ms. Sarah Hooper speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Australian Consul General Ms. Sarah Hooper reaffirmed that Australia–Vietnam relations are deep and multifaceted, marked by close cooperation in trade and investment, education and skills, science and innovation, climate action and energy, defense and security, and people-to-people exchanges.

She stressed that diplomacy is built not only through official agreements, but also through enduring friendships among communities, an area where Ho Chi Minh City plays a vital role.

Delegates pose a commemorative photo at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong