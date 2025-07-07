PM orders urgent investigation into deadly apartment fire in HCMC

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh on July 7 signed an official dispatch on behalf of the Prime Minister, ordering urgent action over the deadly fire at the Doc Lap apartment complex in Ho Chi Minh City.

The dispatch was sent to ministers, head of minsitry-level and Government agencies, along with chairpersons of the People's Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, provinces, and cities nationwide.

In the dispatch, Permanent Deputy PM Nguyen Hoa Binh extended deep condolences to the affected families. He requested the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee promptly provide support for them, coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to swiftly investigate the cause of the fire, and handle any violations in line with law.

Relevant ministries, sectors, agencies, and localities were instructed to strictly enforce fire prevention regulations, especially under the Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue.

Inspection and safety measures must be enhanced for housing and high-risk establishments while violations must be penalised stringently.

Substantive public awareness improvement and training in fire safety and rescue were also urged to minimise future losses.

Related News HCMC Chairman inspects fire site at Doc Lap apartment building

Vietnamplus