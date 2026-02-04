11 outstanding individuals honored with 25th Ton Duc Thang Award

The HCMC People’s Committee, the Municipal Labor Federation, and Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper co-held a ceremony to grant the 25th Ton Duc Thang Award to 11 outstanding engineers and workers of the city on February 4.

Engineers and workers honored at the 25th Ton Duc Thang Award (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Nguyen Xuan Hung, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Vo Khac Thai, Vice Chairman of the city’s Federation of Labor Le Van Hoa, and Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van.

Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Nguyen Xuan Hung, and Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong congratulate the 25th Ton Duc Thang Award winners. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R), and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan (L) congratulate the 25th Ton Duc Thang Award winners. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Nguyen Thi Loan, Director of the Center for Research and Development of High-Tech Agriculture under the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Hi-Tech Park, was the only woman among the 11 recipients of the 25th Ton Duc Thang Award.

She said the honor was a great privilege, serving as a recognition of the dedication, creativity, and sustained efforts in labor and scientific research made by herself and her colleagues.

“Receiving the Ton Duc Thang Award is a profound milestone in my journey in scientific and technological research. This recognition strengthens the trust placed in me and provides added motivation to further fulfill my role in research, application, and the transfer of science and technology, contributing to the development of a modern, sustainable high-tech agricultural sector for Ho Chi Minh City,” Ms. Loan said.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R), and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan (L) congratulate Ms. Nguyen Thi Loan, Director of the Center for Research and Development of High-Tech Agriculture. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh (R) and Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (L) congratulate the 25th Ton Duc Thang Award winners. (Photo: SGGP)

Initiated by SGGP Newspaper and the city’s Labor Federation, the Ton Duc Thang Award was established in 2000 to honor outstanding workers with many technical initiatives that benefit businesses.

The award honors engineers and workers who have demonstrated outstanding technical innovations and developed practical scientific research projects that have been effectively applied in production and business operations.

Over the past 25 years, 268 exemplary individuals have been recognized by the Ton Duc Thang Award for initiatives that generated significant value, a strong ethic of professional discipline, a commitment to continuous learning, and a proactive approach to innovation in their work. The award has also contributed to the development of a highly skilled workforce with strong expertise and a creative mindset.

Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (L) congratulate the 25th Ton Duc Thang Award winners. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong, Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh