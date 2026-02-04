Delegation of Phu Cuong Diocese offers Tet greetings to HCMC Party Committee

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet presided over a reception for a delegation from the Phu Cuong Diocese paying a Lunar New Year courtesy visit to the city’s Party Committee.

During the meeting, Bishop Joseph Nguyen Tan Tuoc of the Phu Cuong Diocese extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders, wishing them good health and continued success, and expressing his hope for the city’s sustainable development in the coming year.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet thanked the bishop and the delegation, noting that recent administrative restructuring and successful Party congresses have created favorable conditions for closer cooperation between the city and the Phu Cuong Diocese. She highlighted the city’s priorities in addressing flooding, traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and building a drug-free city.

She also commended the positive contributions of Catholic communities to social movements and expressed hope that the Phu Cuong Diocese would continue supporting community development, public security and social welfare.

On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year 2026, on behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee leaders, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet extended her best wishes to Bishop Joseph Nguyen Tan Tuoc and all parishioners of the Phu Cuong Diocese for good health, happiness, new achievements and continued dedication to serving the community.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong