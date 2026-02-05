Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh Long step up cooperation program

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, received a delegation from the Standing Committee of the Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee on February 5.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (4th, R) presents Tet gifts to the delegation of the Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation paid a Tet visit and extended Lunar New Year greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city on the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Attending the reception were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, along with leaders of advisory and supporting agencies of the municipal Party Committee.

The delegation from Vinh Long Province was led by Secretary of the Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee Tran Van Lau, who was accompanied by Standing Vice Secretary of the Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee Ho Thi Hoang Yen.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Secretary of the Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee Tran Van Lau introduced key achievements in the province’s socio-economic development in 2025, while outlining its potential advantages and development orientations for 2026 and the years ahead.

Based on these orientations, he hoped that Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership would continue to provide support in order to strengthen comprehensive cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh Long Province across multiple sectors, particularly in agriculture.

Delegates of the two parties attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, expressed his appreciation for the delegation’s visit and Lunar New Year greetings. In response to the cooperation proposal, he affirmed that the city stands ready to develop cooperative programs with Vinh Long Province.

He outlined several key priorities for a Ho Chi Minh City–Vinh Long cooperation program, including collaboration in transportation and logistics, goods circulation, post-harvest technology support, and wind power development.

The city Party chief also invited Vinh Long Province to propose additional areas of interest for cooperation, while instructing relevant agencies and units of Ho Chi Minh City to work closely with their counterparts in Vinh Long to develop a concrete cooperation framework.

Expressing confidence in future collaboration, he said Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh Long Province would strengthen practical and effective cooperation in areas aligned with each locality’s comparative strengths.

On the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary extended his best wishes to the provincial leadership and residents of Vinh Long for a joyful and prosperous new year.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

