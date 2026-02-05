Ho Chi Minh City resolves challenges facing Japanese businesses

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha received Mr. Kume Kunihide, Chairman of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City (JCCH) on February 4.

In his remarks at the meeting, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha highly appreciated JCCH’s strong interest in Vietnam’s development policies in general and those of Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha at the meeting with the Chairman of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/ Mai Hoa)

He affirmed that the city leadership continues to closely direct relevant departments and agencies to address outstanding difficulties and create a more favorable business environment for enterprises.

Mr. Kume Kunihide noted that JCCH currently has around 1,100 members, including more than 900 enterprises operating in Ho Chi Minh City. He expressed sincere appreciation for the active support from city leaders and local authorities in addressing the concerns of Japanese businesses. A number of long-standing issues have been comprehensively resolved, notably in areas such as land-use right certification, taxation and customs procedures.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Huyen Huong