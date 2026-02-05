HCMC leaders inspect urban embellishment projects serving Tet holiday

On February 5, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang conducted an on-site inspection of urban renewal works at Ben Thanh Market, the Turtle Lake roundabout, and the temporary park at Phan Dinh Phung Indoor Stadium.

The inspection delegation was joined by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, along with leaders of several departments and agencies.

At each location, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Chairman of the People’s Committee received briefings from construction units on the progress and scope of the beautification works underway.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (C) conducts an on-site inspection of the urban renewal work at Ben Thanh Market. (Photo: SGGP)

At the Ben Thanh Market area, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee instructed construction units to study the installation of a ventilation system and to renovate public restrooms in order to better serve the people.

At the Turtle Lake roundabout, he called on local authorities and relevant units to consider adding a designated book street area to attract residents and visitors for leisure and cultural activities.

Regarding the temporary park at Phan Dinh Phung Indoor Stadium, the city Party chief urged local authorities and construction units to continue completing the project so it can effectively serve the public.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also instructed relevant units to maintain environmental hygiene, stressing that public restrooms must be kept clean and be available free of charge.

The inspection delegation poses for a photo at the Turtle Lake area. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Party Committee of Xuan Hoa Ward, Tran Van Nam, said that after the projects are handed over by investors, the ward administration will continue regular maintenance and care to ensure the facilities remain green, clean, and well-maintained.

For the temporary park at the Phan Dinh Phung Sports Arena, the ward authorities will provide ongoing maintenance. As for the Turtle Lake project, in addition to regular upkeep, further enhancements will be carried out to develop a space for public reading and the hosting of various cultural and artistic programs, Mr. Tran Van Nam said.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc inspect the temporary park at the Phan Dinh Phung Sports Arena site. (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee said that urban embellishment projects across the city are being expedited and prepared for public use during the 2026 Lunar New Year, contributing to the development of a city that is increasingly civilized, modern, and rich in cultural identity. He noted that the policy carries practical significance and has received broad public consensus and strong support.

At the inspection, Mr. Tran Luu Quang added that Ho Chi Minh City is expected to hold an inauguration ceremony for the Memorial Park at No. 1 on Ly Thai To Street in Vuon Lai Ward on February 12 (the 25th day of the last lunar month).

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh