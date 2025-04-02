HCMC Chairman extends support to bereaved families in fatal fire

This morning, Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc made a formal visit to the families who suffered the devastating loss of loved ones in the District 8 fire, extending expressions of sympathy and offering support during time of grief.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc at the scene

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fatal fire victims. He also received reports on the situation, and personally visited the affected households to offer support and encouragement.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc provided financial assistance from HCMC authorities and dwellers to the victims' families and neighboring households affected by the fire, helping to address immediate challenges and mitigate the damage. He emphasized the importance of promptly reporting any difficulties so that HCMC and local authorities can offer the necessary support to help families restore stability as soon as possible.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc gives financial support to relatives of fire victims

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in the early morning of April 2, people living on Mac Van Street in District 8’s Xom Cui Ward discovered a fire breaking out in house 66B. Many people in the residential area used water and fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire but their efforts were unrewarded.

After receiving the report, the Ho Chi Minh City Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department (PC07) promptly mobilized numerous officers and fire trucks to combat the blaze. The fire was fully extinguished shortly thereafter, but tragically claimed three lives.

Amidst the community's grief, on behalf of the Government, the Prime Minister, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh offered a compassionate visit to the families who lost loved ones in the fire, providing comfort and encouragement.

The Permanent Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to ensure thoughtful visits, timely support, and both material and emotional assistance to help the victims' families stabilize their housing and livelihoods. Additionally, he emphasized the need for close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security to direct relevant authorities in addressing the aftermath, promptly investigating the fire’s cause, and strictly handling any violations in accordance with the law.

He directed the Minister of Public Security and chairpersons of people's committees across provinces and cities, with a focus on metropolitan areas, to enforce the Prime Minister's directives on strengthening fire safety measures in accordance with evolving circumstances. This necessitates the optimization of public outreach and training programs concerning fire prevention, suppression, and rescue techniques, as well as the dissemination of information on fire and explosion safety standards for residents and high-risk facilities.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan