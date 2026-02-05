Welfare programs deliver new homes to help vulnerable families welcome Tet

Across Ho Chi Minh City, a quiet network of housing repairs, charity kitchens and small-scale livelihood support is helping poor and vulnerable residents secure a steadier footing as the Tet (the Lunar New Year ) approaches.

In the first days of February 2026, the newly renovated single-storey home of 68-year-old Nguyen Thi Cham in An Phu Hamlet in Long Dien Commune glowed under the fresh sunlight. The walls still carried the scent of limewash, and the bright corrugated iron roof reflected the morning light, giving the modest house a renewed sense of strength and calm.

Resident Tran Van Bao in Long Dien Commune of Ho Chi Minh City who suffers serious injuries in an accident receives financial assistance from the local government for his medical treatment.

Built in 2001 as a charity home, the structure had badly deteriorated after more than two decades, with a rusted roof, peeling walls and leaks throughout. With unstable earnings and the burden of raising two children alone, Cham had never imagined she could afford repairs. In November 2025, the commune’s Fatherland Front mobilized VND75 million (US$2,888) from the Fund for the Poor, while her family added VND20 million to complete the renovation.

A similar sense of relief has come to the family of Tran Quoc Vu, 37, in Phu Son Hamlet in Nghia Thanh Commune, whose newly built house was finished just before the holiday. The 67-square-meter home, with two bedrooms, a living room and basic facilities, replaced a cramped and dilapidated corrugated-iron shelter that leaked in the rain and trapped heat during the day.

Vu works as a construction laborer and his wife takes on freelance jobs, both with irregular incomes. Medical expenses related to his wife’s illness had pushed the dream of building a house out of reach. With support from local authorities, donors and relatives, construction was completed in December 2025.

According to Nguyen Huu Truong, Deputy Secretary of Nghia Thanh Commune, nearly VND190 million was raised for the Fund for the Poor in 2025. The funding helped repair three homes and, with additional donations, build four new Dai doan ket (Great Solidarity) houses worth about VND400 million. All were handed over before Tet.

Beyond housing, local welfare efforts are also focused on residents facing illness and unexpected hardship.

On crutches in the yard of his home, 43-year-old Tran Van Bao of Long Dien Commune is still adapting to life after a severe electric shock accident in November 2025 that led to the amputation of his right leg, partial loss of his left foot and extensive burns requiring skin grafts. Once the family’s breadwinner, he now depends on others for daily activities, while his wife has no stable job and their eight-year-old daughter remains in school.

In December, the commune’s Fatherland Front provided him with VND9 million under a support program for critically ill patients. Though modest compared to mounting treatment costs, the assistance helped cover medicine and daily expenses at a crucial time, offering both financial relief and encouragement.

Ma Le Phuong Thao, Chairwoman of the Long Dien Fatherland Front Committee, said social welfare programs are designed around practical, immediate needs. Since the beginning of the year, the commune has supported 33 seriously ill residents with nearly VND200 million, while maintaining community-based initiatives to share food and essentials.

Among them is the Bep an nghia tinh - San se yeu thuong (Compassionate Kitchen – Sharing Love) program, organized on the 30th day of each lunar month in rotation across hamlets. In addition, 11 local women’s groups operate monthly charity kitchens, preparing and distributing around 14,600 free meals each year at a total cost of VND528 million.

In Chau Pha Commune, targeted livelihood support is also taking shape. With VND20 million raised from donors, the local Fatherland Front provided a breeding cow to Nguyen Hong Thom, a single mother who recently escaped poverty. The animal is expected to serve as start-up capital, creating a sustainable source of income to help her stabilize her life and support her children’s education.

The Long Dien Women’s Union has expanded support further through its “Godmother” program, sponsoring 26 orphaned children with monthly assistance ranging from VND500,000 to VND1 million each. The union also manages VND68 billion in the Social Policy Bank loans for 1,198 households, oversees VND3.2 billion in member savings and operates 25 rotating savings groups to help women and disadvantaged families build financial resilience.

Through these steady, grassroots efforts, small but practical acts of support are strengthening homes, livelihoods and confidence ensuring that the spirit of spring reaches even the most vulnerable corners of the city.

By Truc Giang - Translated by Anh Quan