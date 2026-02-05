HCMC reviews design, construction of urban embellishment projects

On February 4, the Office of the HCMC Party Committee issued an official document conveying directives from the municipal Standing Party Committee regarding the beautification of roads, traffic intersections, public works in the city.

The landscape improvement in the Turtle Lake area (Photo: SGGP)

The document noted that in recent years, the city has adopted a policy of temporarily converting vacant land into parks and flower gardens in order to enhance urban aesthetics, expand public spaces for residents, and avoid inefficient use of land resources. This approach has proven both practical and effective, earning broad public support as well as active participation and backing from the business community and private sponsors.

However, during implementation, several specific projects, such as the landscape improvements in front of Ben Thanh Market and in the Turtle Lake area, have prompted feedback from residents and public opinion. In response, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has instructed the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee to direct the city administration to ensure close coordination among relevant departments and agencies, and to conduct a thorough review of procedures, legal frameworks, and the design and construction plans proposed by sponsoring entities.

The measures are aimed at ensuring that residents are fully informed and able to reach consensus on the city’s policies, while also promoting responsible and effective participation by businesses.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee further stressed the need to avoid inconsistencies among departments and agencies during implementation and to promptly report and advise competent authorities on solutions to any emerging issues. It also called for strengthened on-site inspections and consultations with sponsors to align on appropriate design and construction plans. In addition, authorities were urged to proactively gather feedback and professional input from experts and specialists throughout the design, construction, operation, and use of the projects.

Ben Thanh Market, located in Ben Thanh Ward, is undergoing repainting and refurbishment to present a refreshed and orderly appearance ahead of the Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong issued an official document conveying directives from the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee regarding the implementation of the city’s urban renewal policy.

Under the directive, the Department of Construction was assigned to take the lead, in close coordination with the Department of Planning and Architecture, the Department of Culture and Sports, and other relevant agencies, to conduct a comprehensive review of procedures, legal requirements, and the design and construction plans proposed by sponsoring entities for the urban embellishment project that have been completed, are underway, or are planned.

Authorities were instructed to ensure full coordination among departments during implementation, promptly report and advise competent authorities on any issues that may arise, and prevent inconsistencies across agencies.

The directive also called for intensified on-site inspections and regular consultations with sponsors to align on appropriate design solutions and construction plans, ensuring projects are completed on schedule and put into service for the public in time for the Lunar New Year.

In addition, departments and agencies were urged to proactively receive information and feedback from professionals and experts throughout the stages of design, construction, operation, and use and to anticipate any potential issues that may arise. Authorities were also instructed to provide timely information to the press agencies to ensure objective and comprehensive coverage of the city’s sound policy directions, as well as the participation of sponsors and businesses in project implementation, demonstrating a spirit of openness, responsiveness, and readiness to promptly address public feedback.

By Van Minh, Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh