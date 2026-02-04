HCMC decides not to develop land-use plan for 2026–2030 period

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed that the city will not organize the preparation of a five-year land-use plan for the 2026–2030 period, as stipulated in Resolution No. 254/2025.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned People’s Committees of wards, communes and Con Dao Special Zone not to prepare commune-level land-use plans or land-use planning.

Accordingly, land-related administrative procedures shall be carried out in accordance with Government regulations. At the same time, commune-level People’s Committees are required to issue written responses to organizations and individuals that have registered for the 2026 land-use plan so that agencies and residents are informed and can proceed accordingly.

In addition, commune-level authorities must review and determine land-use quotas allocated under the national land-use plan, as well as land-use needs at the local level, in line with guidance from the Department of Agriculture and Environment so that the department can consolidate the information and consult the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on implementing adjustments to the city’s planning in accordance with regulations.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment is tasked with monitoring, urging implementation and consolidating reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the above matters, as well as cosulting the city on reporting inspection and evaluation results and summarizing implementation when directed by the Government.

Relevant departments, agencies, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the City Military Command are responsible for coordinating with commune-level authorities to determine land-use quotas based on their operational needs at the local level.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong