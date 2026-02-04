HCMC leaders visit, extend Tet greetings to medical staff at several hospitals

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders paid Tet visits to medical staff at hospitals across the city ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year on the morning of February 4.

Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Head of the City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission, led the delegation to visit the 30-4 (April 30) Hospital under the Ministry of Public Security, Nguyen Trai Hospital, Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital and 7A Military Hospital.

At each venue, Mr. Tran Van Tuan commended and highly appreciated the hospitals’ achievements in fulfilling their mission of providing healthcare services to police officers, soldiers and residents in the city.

Nguyen Trai Hospital has effectively played its role in providing professional support to the Civil–Military Medical Center in Con Dao Special Zone, and also developing artificial intelligence applications to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment.

For Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, he expressed his appreciation and warm sentiments toward the medical staff for their tireless efforts in fulfilling their duties despite limited facilities.

On the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year, Ho Chi Minh City leaders conveyed their congratulations and expressed confidence that the hospitals will continue to grow and develop, accompanying the city in its overall development.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong