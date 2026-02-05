HCMC appoints new leadership for key project management boards

HCMC leaders this morning appointed new leadership for key project management boards to accelerate infrastructure delivery.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh on February 5 handed down a series of appointment decisions for senior personnel at major project management boards, part of an organizational restructuring aimed at strengthening oversight and speeding up public investment projects.

At the ceremony, the city leadership announced the newly formed management structure of the Project Management Board for Investment and Construction of Transportation Projects.

As per the appointment decisions, Nguyen Anh Minh was appointed Director and deputy directors are Vo Ngoc Sang, Le Ngoc Hung, Trinh Linh Phuong, Le Huu Dung, Hoang Trung Kien, Tran Giau, Nguyen Van Tu and Dang Cuu Phuong.

For the Project Management Board for Investment and Construction of Civil and Industrial Works, Vo Duc Thanh was named Director. The board’s Deputy Directors include Nguyen Ngoc Van, Tran Van Tan, Nguyen Van Truong, Duong Minh Thuy, Huynh Minh Hung and Nguyen Van Tai.

The city also appointed leadership for the Project Management Board for Investment and Construction of Urban Infrastructure. Dau An Phuc was assigned as Director, supported by Deputy Directors Nguyen Van Trinh, Vu Tien Son, Lam Minh Ky, Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung, Van Phu Thai, Le Trong Nghia, Nguyen Minh Khanh, Nguyen Cong Danh, Vo Thi Thanh Ha, Nguyen Toan Thang and Vo Van Long.

In addition, Nguyen Van Dam, currently a non-executive member of the board and Director of Ho Chi Minh City Water Management and Exploitation Service Company Limited, was appointed the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

At the same event, the Vice Chairman also presented a resignation decision at the request of Nguyen Anh Duc, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh congratulated the newly appointed officials and urged them to promptly stabilize their organizations, assign responsibilities and complete procedures to keep projects on schedule.

He called on the new leadership teams to strengthen unity, enforce discipline in public service, set an example at the management level and improve operational efficiency, stressing that the satisfaction of citizens and businesses should be the key measure of performance.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan