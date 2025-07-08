Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to Doc Lap apartment building fire victims

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders arrived in Vinh Nghiem Pagoda Funeral Home and Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital Funeral Home to pay tribute to Doc Lap apartment building fire victims.

On July 8, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led the delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee offered incense to pay tribute to the victims and offer condolences to their families following the deadly fire at Doc Lap apartment building in Phu Tho Hoa Ward (former Tan Phu District), Ho Chi Minh City.

Among the attendees were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong along with other leaders from the People’s Committee, People’s Council, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and local authorities.

The delegation laid wreaths and expressed deep sympathy to the families of those who were killed in the huge fire on the night of July 6.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and other members of the delegation lit incense and paid respects to the victims of the fire. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At Vinh Nghiem Pagoda Funeral Home and Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital Funeral Home, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen and members of the delegation lit incense to pay tribute to the deceased.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (white shirt) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc extend their heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee directed local Party committees and authorities to work closely with relevant agencies to continue supporting the victims’ families and ensure proper funeral arrangements.

He also instructed local authorities to assist the families in reissuing essential documents lost in the fire, especially those related to legal matters.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incense and pays tribute to the victims of the fire. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers incense and pays tribute to the victims of the fire. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong offers incense and pays tribute to the victims of the fire. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security informed that the Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police Division received a report of the fire at the Doc Lap apartment building on the night of July 6. Right immediately, personnel and equipment were sent to the scene to coordinate with Phu Tho Hoa Ward Police and other relevant units to extinguish the fire and prevent flames from spreading. Rescue teams safely evacuated three people from the fire. The fire killed eight persons and destroyed part of the apartment along with several household items and vehicles.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong