HCMC leaders pay Tet visits to outstanding individuals, collectives

On February 4, delegations of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders and officials paid visits and extended Tet greetings to localities, agencies, and outstanding individuals on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong (L), visits and conveys Tet greetings to Vinh Long Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, presents gifts to foster children of a Border Guard Post in Vinh Long. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong, visited and conveyed Tet greetings to Vinh Long Province. During the visit, he emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City would continue to implement a range of cooperative programs in the coming period, strengthening socio-economic development linkages with provinces across the Mekong Delta region. On this occasion, the city provided VND500 million (US$19,260) in support to Vinh Long Province to assist social welfare efforts during the Tet holiday.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong also visited residents of Phu Quoi Commune in Vinh Long Province, where he presented 150 Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, disadvantaged households, officers and soldiers, and foster children of the border guard unit. At each stop, he extended warm inquiries after residents’ health and wished them a joyful, secure, and fulfilling Lunar New Year.

The delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee pays Tet visit to the family of the late Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation extends Tet greetings to Mr. Pham The Duyet, former Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (2nd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

In Hanoi, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, paid Tet visits to the families of the late Party General Secretaries Do Muoi and Le Kha Phieu, as well as the family of the late State President Tran Duc Luong.

He also visited and extended New Year greetings to former leaders, including Pham The Duyet, former Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and Nguyen Khoa Diem, former Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Ideology and Culture.

The delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee pays Tet visit to former Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Ideology and Culture Nguyen Khoa Diem (2nd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation extends Lunar New Year greetings to the Border Guard High Command. (Photo: SGGP)

On the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc kindly inquired about their health and extended Lunar New Year's wishes to all the officials and their families, conveying his best wishes for a new year marked by good health, happiness, and a peaceful, warm spring season.

During the same working visit, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation of the municipal Party Committee also paid a Tet visit and extended Lunar New Year greetings to the Border Guard High Command.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc presents Tet gifts to the staff of Khanh Hoi General Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

In HCMC, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc, visited and conveyed Tet greetings to Khanh Hoi General Hospital, war veterans, and individuals with meritorious service, disadvantaged families, and orphans in Xom Chieu Ward.

He also paid visits to former heads of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, including Associate Professor Dr. Phan Xuan Bien and Ms. Than Thi Thu.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc expressed his sincere concern and encouragement, reaffirming that Ho Chi Minh City remains committed to upholding its long-standing tradition of compassion and solidarity, with continued attention to those who have rendered service to the nation, the elderly, orphans, and people facing difficult circumstances.

He also called on ward and neighborhood leaders to maintain close support for affected families, helping them stabilize their lives and move forward, and extended his wishes for a joyful and warm Lunar New Year celebration.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien (6th,L) pays Tet visits and extends lunar New Year greetings to officers and soldiers of Center 286 under Command 86. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien paid Tet visits and extended lunar New Year greetings to officers and soldiers of Center 286 under Command 86 and Missile Regiment 276 of Air Defense Division 367.

He also visited and conveyed Tet wishes to staff and beneficiaries at Drug Rehabilitation Facility No. 1 under the Drug Crime Investigation Division (PC04) of Ho Chi Minh City Police, Hoc Mon Regional General Hospital, and the Thanh Loc Center for the Care and Protection of People with Paralysis.

The delegation extends lunar New Year greetings to officers and soldiers of Missile Regiment 276 of Air Defense Division 367. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation extends lunar New Year greetings to staff of Hoc Mon Regional General Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited and extended Tet greetings to several families of revolutionary contributors, elderly households, children in difficult circumstances, and low-income families.

At each visit, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien conveyed his best wishes for good health and a happy New Year to the families, while reaffirming that Ho Chi Minh City remains committed to effectively implementing social welfare policies and to continuously improving the material and spiritual well-being of residents, particularly during the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year holiday.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh