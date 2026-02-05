HCMC Party Committee presents Tet gifts to grassroots Party secretaries

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to honor Party secretaries in neighborhoods, hamlets, villages, and residential areas and present Tet gifts to them ahead of the Lunar New Year 2026.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong speaks at the conference

The conference was chaired by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, with the participation of representatives from various departments and agencies, and exemplary Party secretaries from 23 commune and wards in the eastern area of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the conference, delegates viewed the documentary about some outstanding activities of Ho Chi Minh City in 2025, which vividly highlighted the city’s achievements in socio-economic development, Party building, and efforts to improve people’s livelihoods.

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong gifts exemplary grassroots Party secretaries

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is facing increasingly higher demands, greater scale, and heavier responsibilities. To ensure the city develops rapidly, sustainably, civilized, and modern, it is essential to first build a truly strong Party organization at the grassroots level.

At the same time, the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also recognized the vital yet often unseen contributions of grassroots Party secretaries, noting their role in mobilizing communities, fostering national unity, and implementing local political tasks. He stressed that grassroots Party organizations form the foundation of the organization, with secretaries serving as the essential link between the Party and the people.

Party secretaries in neighborhoods and residential areas receive gifts of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

He expressed his emotion that many Party secretaries in neighborhoods and residential areas, despite facing difficulties in life, still maintain their faith, sense of responsibility, and dedication to the common good; adding that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee appreciates, acknowledges, and commends those contributions.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presented 44 Tet gifts to exemplary Party secretaries in difficult circumstances, thereby promptly encouraging their spirits and providing material support, helping them celebrate the Lunar New Year 2026 (Year of the Horse) joyfully, warmly, and meaningfully, and continue to be committed to contributing to Party building work at the grassroots units.

By Truc Giang - Translated by Anh Quan