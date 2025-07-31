Fire safety of electric vehicles emerged as big concern for numerous residents

As the shift from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric ones speeds up, fire safety both while in operation and during storage in parking garages or apartment basements has emerged as a significant concern for numerous residents.

Electric vehicle fire extinguishers cost triple

Residents participate in the electric vehicle promotion event held at the Bach Dang riverside park in Ho Chi Minh City.

At a VinFast electric motorbike store in Tan Binh Ward, a salesperson shared that their electric motorbikes range from VND12 million (US$457,649) to VND25 million with a five-year battery warranty. However, when asked about fire safety equipment for electric motorbikes, the staff vaguely responded that the store only sells vehicles and offers battery warranty services, suggesting that fire safety equipment should be purchased separately from specialized stores.

Staff of an electric car showroom in Hiep Binh Ward also gave similar advice. Fortunately, purchasing fire safety gear on the market is relatively easy. Most fire safety equipment shops now offer extinguishers specifically designed for electric motorbikes and cars.

Director Tran Thi Tram of Loc Phat Technology Application Company which operates a fire safety equipment shop at 465 Nguyen Oanh Street in Go Vap Ward, said that they currently carry Hafico LITHI water-based multi-purpose extinguishers and ORION VinaFoam battery fire extinguishers, priced between VND750,000 and VND3.5 million depending on size nearly three times more expensive than standard extinguishers.

According to Director Tram, in the event of a battery fire, these extinguishers help lower the battery temperature, prevent fire spread, cut off oxygen supply, form a protective film on the battery surface, and reduce the risk of re-ignition.

Electric vehicle expert Nguyen Thuc Hoang Linh added that while gasoline vehicle users are relatively knowledgeable about fire safety, experience in handling similar incidents with electric vehicles remains limited. As a result, even minor incidents may be mishandled and escalate into serious consequences.

Redesigning electrical infrastructure for electricity vehicle safety

Amid public concerns over fire hazards related to electricity vehicle charging in residential areas, Director Le Thanh Hai of the Economic Application Consulting Center under the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) highlighted that the main risk arises from inadequate electrical infrastructure rather than the vehicles or batteries themselves.

Surveys of energy experts have indicated that recent fires are mostly due to substandard wiring in rental homes and aging apartment complexes. Consequently, HIDS has proposed in its 'Transition from Gasoline to Electric Motorbikes for Delivery and Ride-Hailing Drivers in Ho Chi Minh City' plan that local authorities strengthen inspections and encourage landlords to redesign their electrical systems to accommodate overnight electricity vehicle charging, along with regular safety checks.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Director Bui Trung Kien of HCMC Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) stressed the importance of meeting national electrical and technical standards during the installation and use of electrical systems especially during the shift to electric vehicles.

According to Deputy General Director Kien, wiring must be placed in cable trays, ducts, or dedicated conduits. Households and facilities should install protective devices (like circuit breakers or fuses) suitable for the electrical load of each area. Electrical joints must follow proper staggered connection techniques and be secured with electrical tape. Overloading outlets with high-powered devices must be avoided particularly leaving devices to charge unattended or overnight.

Regarding fire safety in electric vehicle charging stations located in basement garages, former Head Le Van Thinh of Inspection Division 1 at the State Agency for Construction Quality Inspection under the Ministry of Construction noted that while other countries do not strictly ban such setups, they impose rigorous safety requirements.

In Vietnam, apartment electrical grids are typically designed only for household use. The addition of electricity vehicle charging stations may overload building systems, compromising fire safety. If an electricity vehicle battery ignites, it not only burns intensely but also emits high heat and toxic smoke, posing serious risks to residents.

Therefore, any apartment building that intends to install electricity vehicle charging stations in its basement must undergo fire safety design assessment. For new high-rise residential projects, electricity vehicle charging infrastructure must be integrated into the basic and technical design stages and receive formal approval before construction.

This approach ensures not just the protection of property but more importantly, the safety of human lives.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Dan Thuy