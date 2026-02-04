Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to open sales for over 1,000 social housing apartments

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has announced the registration timeline for purchasing social housing at the Ly Thuong Kiet social housing project.

According to the Department of Construction, the Ly Thuong Kiet social housing project, developed by Duc Manh Joint Stock Company, will receive applications for purchase and lease until March 31.

The project is located at 324 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Dien Hong Ward, where those in need of housing can submit their registration dossiers directly.

In terms of progress, the project’s construction is planned to be completed 15 months from February 10, 2025. The investor aims to complete acceptance, hand over the project, and put it into operation in August 2026.

The social housing project is located at Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Dien Hong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

The project covers a construction land area of more than 14,700 square meters, with a building density of 36 percent. It consists of four 25-story apartment blocks, excluding basements and intermediate floors, totaling 1,254 apartments.

These include social housing units for sale, social housing units for rent, and commercial apartments sold at market prices.

Of the total, 1,025 units are designated as social housing. Among them, 755 apartments are for sale, with floor areas ranging from approximately 34.53 square meters to 77.01 square meters, while 270 apartments are for rent, with areas ranging from about 34.53 square meters to 73.38 square meters.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction noted that at least 30 days before applications for purchasing or renting social housing are accepted, the selling and rental prices approved by the investor must be publicly disclosed on the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee’s official website and the HCMC Department of Construction’s website.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

