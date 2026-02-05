HCMC organizations provide Tet gifts for the poor, raise funds for sea, island

The People’s Committee of Gia Dinh Ward in Ho Chi Minh City launched a fundraising campaign in support of the “For the Poor” Fund and the “For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland” Fund on February 4.

Long-term sponsorship support is granted to 15 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign raised more than VND1.5 billion (US$58,000) in donations from businesses and organizations.

During the event, organizers presented 130 gifts to low-income households and elderly residents living alone in the ward. Sixty additional presents were distributed to visually impaired association members facing financial hardship. Financial assistance was also provided to the family of a serviceman whose home was damaged by fire, helping them stabilize their living conditions.

A representative of the organizing committee said the launch marked a meaningful socio-political activity, reflecting a strong sense of responsibility and collective effort by both the political system and the public in advancing social welfare. The initiative aims to provide timely support to vulnerable groups and near-poor households, while also expressing solidarity and gratitude to officers and soldiers who work tirelessly to safeguard the nation’s sacred maritime sovereignty.

The program’s organizing committee presents letters of appreciation to benefactors and business sponsors. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Department of Health, in coordination with relevant agencies, hosted a live televised program titled “Spring for Children with Special Circumstances.”

During the program, the organization board offered 1,000 gifts to children in especially difficult circumstances. Each package, valued at VND700,000 (US$27), included cash and essential gifts. The organizers also received donations and presented letters of appreciation to benefactors, organizations, and businesses that contributed to the initiative.

In addition, long-term sponsorship support was granted to 15 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic, amounting to VND6 million (US$231) per child per year for primary school students and VND 8.4 million (US$324) per child per year for high school students.

Representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper offer cash gift to Tuong Lai Cho Lon School for Disabled Children. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on February 4, representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper visited and presented more than 200 Tet gifts to elderly people living alone and children with disabilities across Ho Chi Minh City, with a total value of VND170 million (US$6,560).

The initiative forms part of a broader series of activities under the “Caring for the Poor during Tet—Spring of the Year of the Horse 2026” program organized by SGGP Newspaper, reflecting a strong spirit of solidarity and community support.

All funding for the program was contributed by SGGP Newspaper readers, who expressed their shared desire to extend care and encouragement to vulnerable elderly residents and children with disabilities during the Lunar New Year.

Related News SGGP Newspaper provides financial assistance,Tet gifts to disadvantaged patients

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh