Ho Chi Minh City to enhance military recruitment quality in 2026

Ho Chi Minh City has set a goal of strengthening the quality of military recruitment in 2026, focusing on political reliability, physical fitness, and educational standards.

This morning, Major General Vu Van Dien, a member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, and Permanent Vice Chairman of the City’s Military Service Council, chaired a meeting to review the implementation of citizen recruitment and conscription for military service in 2026.

Guided by the principle of “selecting only those who are certain to be suitable,” the city has set its sights on a comprehensive improvement in recruitment quality, focusing on political reliability, physical fitness, and educational attainment.

As of January 29, screening and health examinations identified 12,574 citizens who met the required health standards, accounting for 43.06 percent of those examined. On average, one qualified candidate was identified for every 2.32 citizens screened.

According to the 2026 conscription plan, approximately 9,100 citizens will be enlisted, including 7,300 for compulsory military service and around 1,800 for compulsory police service.

Among the 12,574 citizens deemed fit for compulsory military service, 4,008 hold secondary school, college, or university qualifications, representing 54.86 percent of the assigned target. Of this group, 95 are official Party members, accounting for 1.3 percent and exceeding the set target of one percent.

Address the meeting, Major General Vu Van Dien praised the efforts of units involved in organizing and carrying out the 2026 conscription process, acknowledging their dedication and effective implementation.

He called on members of the City Military Service Council, as well as authorities in wards, communes, and special zones, to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and closely monitor developments among local youth populations. The police force, in coordination with local authorities, was instructed to conduct thorough reviews and cross-check personal and family backgrounds to ensure absolute compliance with political standards and prevent any errors.

Major General Vu Van Dien also stressed the need to closely understand family circumstances, promptly organize visits, and provide encouragement and support to citizens facing difficulties. Military commanders at the ward, commune, and special-zone levels were urged to play an effective advisory role to local Military Service Councils and resolve issues promptly at the grassroots level.

He further directed that the issuance of conscription orders, the organization of military training camps, and the troop handover ceremonies be conducted strictly in accordance with plans, ensuring timeliness, safety, economy, and solemnity, while fostering a positive atmosphere and inspiring enthusiasm among young people on this significant occasion.

