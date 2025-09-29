Hue City carries out post-storm No. 10 recovery efforts

As skies cleared, Hue City’s armed forces joined local authorities and community task forces to tackle the destruction left by storm No. 10.

On the morning of September 29, Hue City’s Border Guard mobilized 15 officers and soldiers, together with 20 local fishermen, to recover the fishing vessel TTH-96454TS owned by Nguyen Van Tan, which had sunk.

On September 28 afternoon, the vessel collided with a bridge pier under the impact of strong waves and winds, snapping its mooring lines and sinking.

Recovery and rescue operations for the sunken fishing boats in storm No. 10.

On the same day, the Vinh Hien Border Guard Station mobilized ten officers and soldiers, together with Vinh Loc Commune’s military forces, to saw fallen trees and clear inter-village roads. They helped residents replace and repair roofs ripped off by strong winds.

Colonel Phan Thang, Commander of Hue City Military Command, reported that although Hue was not directly in the storm’s path, the unit remained alert and deployed all available forces to respond to storm No. 10.

>>> Below are cleanup and recovery operations after typhoon No. 10 in Hue:

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong