Central localities brace for storm Bualoi, urgently evacuate people

Authorities put residents in the Central region under alert for tropical storm No.10 (Bualoi), which is expected to make landfall tonight, September 28.

On the morning of September 28, Cua Lo Ward, Nghe An Province begun seeing heavy rain, huge waves and strong gusts.

On the same morning, the Hue City Border Guard mobilized maximum forces to assist residents in A Luoi 1 and A Luoi 4 communes to harvest their crops ahead of the storm.

Border units are working together with local authorities to review the situation and plan for the safe evacuation of residents.

In response to the unpredictable developments of the tropical storm, the Military Region 4 Command dispatched four working groups to vulnerable locations for on-site inspections and direct oversight of storm preparedness measures.

Currently, the units of Military Region 4 are working closely with local Party committees and authorities to urgently complete all preparatory tasks, including evacuating residents from dangerous zones, reinforcing critical infrastructure, securing houses, and ensuring the safety of people and property.

As of September 28 morning, authorities have guided more than 23,000 vessels and 75,000 residents to sheltered areas ahead of the storm.

Military Region 4 has also prepared 116,940 regular soldiers and militia members, along with more than 213 vehicles, 24/7 on duty, ready to respond to storm No. 10 upon landfall.

Ha Tinh Province evacuates approximately 348 households, totaling 554 people At noon on September 28, Deputy Director of the Ha Tinh Province Department of Education and Training Nguyen Hong Cuong announced that the department had issued a notice requesting all educational institutions across the province to close on September 29 due to storm Bualoi. Schools may prolong closures based on the storm, flooding and local situation to safeguard students and teachers. Mr. Tran Ba Toan, Chairman of Hai Ninh Ward, Ha Tinh Province, stated that on the morning of September 28, the local authorities evacuated approximately 348 households, totaling 554 people, to safe shelters at health stations, schools and the homes of neighbors with higher, sturdier structures. Amid the unpredictable and complex developments of typhoon No. 10, following orders from the Military Command of Military Region 4 and the Ha Tinh Provincial Military Command, Regiment 841 has mobilized nearly 100 officers and soldiers, along with equipment, vehicles, logistical supplies, and medical provisions, to deploy to vulnerable areas to assist residents and reinforce dikes. >>>Below are some photo showing preparations in Ha Tinh Province ahead of typhoon No. 10.

Numerous houses in Hue City have their roofs blown away by whirlwinds Preliminary reports on the morning of September 28 showed that 75 homes in Quang Dien Commune alone lost their roofs due to whirlwind, which also damaged several public buildings and schools. At present, authorities and local officials are working with residents to overcome the aftermaths and assess losses to provide timely assistance. For emergencies, residents of Hue City can contact the 112 hotline for prompt support. On the morning of September 28, leaders of An Cuu Ward, Hue City reported that the body of the victim swept away by floodwaters on the afternoon of September 27 had just been recovered. >>>Below are some images of the whirlwind causing damage to houses in Quang Dien Commune, Hue City. Hue City leaders inspect and direct typhoon No. 10 prevention efforts.

Typhoon No. 10 strikes Da Nang Coast, bringing heavy rain The storm circulation generated heavy to very heavy rainfall, recording 60 mm–80 mm in just a few hours across Da Nang City on the morning of September 28. Additionally, rising river levels quickly flooded several low-lying roads and areas under 0.1 meters–0.3 meters, with some places up to 0.5 meters, disrupting traffic and residents’ daily life. In response to the situation, Da Nang City Traffic Police proactively implemented measures to ensure safety for people and traffic. All traffic police were on duty, patrolling key routes and promptly addressing incidents such as fallen trees, damaged signals and landslides. In low-lying areas, traffic police installed warning barriers and guided residents to avoid dangerous zones. For waterways, traffic police inspected ports, assisted fishermen in securing boats, and ensured the safety of life and property. Task forces also cleared up fallen trees, regulated traffic, and guided vehicles safely. On the same morning, a large tree fell at the intersection of Phan Hanh Son – An Duong Vuong, crushing a car. Six people trapped inside were safely rescued. Authorities quickly removed trees downed by storm No. 10 force. Following a brief report from the Da Nang City Civil Defense Command on the afternoon of September 28, several roads were damaged and lightly flooded due to storm No. 10. One person was swept away by floodwaters while returning home from work. Police forces promptly cleared trees broken or toppled due to the impact of storm No. 10. Initial statistics showed that five hectares of rice fields and two hectares of flowers and vegetables in Phuoc Chanh Commune were flooded and damaged. Meanwhile, in Hoi An and Hai Van Wards and Nam Giang Commune, Da Nang City, 61 residents from hazardous areas were evacuated. Some road sections were damaged, covered with soil and rocks, or affected by slope collapses.

Two fishing boats from Ho Chi Minh City were capsized with eight rescued, three still missing On the morning of September 28, the Cua Viet Border Guard Station in Quang Tri Province reported that authorities have coordinated with local fishermen rescued eight crew members from two fishing boats that were capsized by high waves while heading to shore to avoid storm No. 10. At present, three people remain missing. The fishermen were rescued and brought to the shore. At present, three people remain missing. Due to rough seas, rescue vessels have been unable to reach the site, but authorities are continuing efforts to save the missing crew members. Search operations remain ongoing and urgent.

