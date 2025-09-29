Typhoon Bualoi slams Central region, triggering floods and landslides

Local authorities make an urgent evacuation of residents

Typhoon Bualoi caused widespread flooding, flash floods, and landslides in areas stretching from Da Nang to Thanh Hoa.

Flooding, houses with roofs blown off

In Da Nang, there was very heavy rain all night on September 27 and early morning on September 28. River water rose rapidly, and many low-lying areas were flooded under 0.1-0.5m.

In the border commune of A Vuong, the water level of the M'roong, Talang, Avuong, and Ta'e rivers rose by 1-1.5m, cutting off the road to A'ur village. Many areas of summer-autumn rice that had not yet been harvested were submerged.

The National Highway 14D through La Dee Commune suffered serious landslides, and the authorities had to barricade and warn of danger. Heavy rain and strong winds also uprooted many trees at the Phan Hanh Son - An Duong Vuong intersection in Ngu Hanh Son Ward, crushing many cars. Meanwhile, in Hue, heavy rain caused many areas to be deeply flooded.

During the night of September 27 and the early morning of September 28, the army and police had to use rubber boats to enter deeply flooded residential areas to bring people to safety. The typhoon-triggered tornado in Quang Dien Commune caused the roofs of 85 houses to be blown off, and the outdoor dome of Quang An Primary School No. 2 was damaged. The tornado also blew off the roof of the warehouse of An Xuan Cooperative, wetting many tons of stored rice.

Urgent evacuation of people

At 4:45 p.m. on September 28, in Con Co Special Economic Zone in Quang Tri Province, there were gusts of wind of level 13 and fierce waves.

Vice Chairman Pham Thanh Tuan of the People's Committee of Con Co Special Economic Zone said that all the soldiers and people had gone down to the storm shelter, with enough food and medicine stored for 15 days. By the afternoon of September 28, Quang Tri had evacuated 193 households with 362 people in Vinh Hoang Commune.

A landslide is seen in National Highway 14D through Da Nang City

Vice Chairman Hoang Hai Minh of Hue City People's Committee also said that the locality had urgently evacuated more than 400 households with about 1,000 people. Heavy rain also caused landslides and flooding in many places, cutting off traffic in the communes of Ha Tinh and Nghe An.

In Ha Tinh, more than 6,700 households with 14,529 people in coastal areas at risk of flash floods and landslides were safely evacuated. Military forces, police, border guards and youth volunteers participated in reinforcing dykes, supporting people in evacuation, securing houses and schools, and harvesting crops. Hundreds of officers, soldiers and people in Dan Hai, Mai Phu and Thien Cam communes urgently reinforced sea dykes and vulnerable banks with stone baskets, bamboo stakes and sandbags.

In Nghe An, yesterday afternoon, the Cua Lo area had big waves and strong winds. The evacuation, securing of houses, and mooring of boats were basically completed. In particular, all households were evacuated from the old Quang Trung apartment building in the former Vinh City. More than 945,000 students in the province were off school on September 29 to ensure safety. In Thanh Hoa, heavy rain before the storm made landfall caused localized flooding in many mountainous communes such as Thuong Xuan, Xuan Chinh, and Ba Thuoc.

The local government mobilized all forces to evacuate people. As of 3:00 p.m. on September 28, 1,678 households with 6,460 people in the dangerous area had been evacuated.

Typhoon Bualoi has resulted in at least one fatality and left four people missing across the Central region, even as authorities successfully evacuated over 28,000 residents from dangerous areas ahead of the typhoon's arrival.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention reported that by the evening of September 28, a total of 11,340 households comprising 28,563 inhabitants from Ninh Binh to Quang Ngai had been evacuated to safe locations, primarily in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Nghe An, and Thanh Hoa.

Tragically, one person was confirmed dead in Hue City after being swept away by floodwaters. Their body was recovered yesterday. Meanwhile, four individuals are reported missing, including three in Quang Tri Province and one in Da Nang City.

Amid the emergency response, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Deputy Head of the National Civil Defense Steering Committee and Head of the Forward Command, chaired an online conference yesterday afternoon with coastal localities to coordinate disaster relief.

Speaking from the Thanh Hoa Provincial Military Command, the Deputy Prime Minister declared that the highest priority is ensuring the safety of human life. He stressed that localities must absolutely not be subjective and must resolutely complete the evacuation of residents from high-risk zones.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha declares that the highest priority is ensuring the safety of human life while inspecting response efforts in localities

He directed local officials to prepare adequate food and necessities for evacuation centers and implement the response according to the "four on-the-spot" motto. Given that storm No. 10 is very strong, moves quickly, and passes through areas with many ships, the Deputy Prime Minister urged all localities to clearly assign personnel and responsibilities, finalize emergency scenarios, and prepare for unexpected situations.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha also called for close coordination among ministries and agencies, specifically the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of National Defense. Rescue, medical, electricity, and transportation forces were ordered to be 24/7 on duty, ready to handle incidents as soon as the storm passes.

Immediately after the conference, the Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation traveled to Nghe An Province to directly inspect local response efforts.

On the same day, Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, inspected the Cua Hoi boat dock and the Hoi Thong dike (Ha Tinh). Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang acknowledged the proactiveness of the local army and people; at the same time, he requested units to continue to deploy forces, vehicles, and reserve necessities in vulnerable areas, ready to rescue and support people in case of bad situations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan