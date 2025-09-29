Bualoi batters North-Central Vietnam, leaving widespread devastation

Storm No.10 (Bualoi) tore through Vietnam’s North-Central Coast on September 28–29, leaving widespread destruction in Ha Tinh, Nghe An, and Quang Tri as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

The eye of Storm No.10 recorded at 7:50 a.m. on September 29 via satellite imagery - (Source: Z.E.)

Storm No.10 (Bualoi) battered Vietnam’s North-Central Coast from late September 28 into the morning of September 29, its eye passing over Nghe An and Ha Tinh. The storm made landfall with winds of level 10–11 and gusts up to 15 before weakening slightly inland.

Landfall location of storm No.10 on the night of September 28 and the morning of September 29

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri recorded torrential rainfall, with many stations measuring over 200 millimeters. In Hanoi, rain and gusty winds lingered through the night, though far weaker than in the Central provinces.

Hanoi on the morning of September 29, with unrelenting rain.

Forecasters warned that from September 29–30, heavy to extremely heavy rains of 150–250 millimeters, and in some places over 400 millimeters, will continue across Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, the Red River Delta, Phu Tho, and parts of Son La and Lao Cai. Other Northern provinces and northern Quang Tri may receive 100–200 millimeters, with some areas seeing over 300 millimeters in a short span. Showers and thunderstorms are also expected in the Central Highlands and Southern Vietnam before the rains gradually ease nationwide after September 30.

Radar image around the storm’s eye showing dense thunderclouds and heavy rain over Northern and North-Central Vietnam (updated at 7:55 a.m. on September 29)

Throughout the night of September 28 and early September 29, Bualoi inflicted widespread devastation, especially in Ha Tinh, Nghe An, and Quang Tri. Thousands of houses, schools, and infrastructure facilities were unroofed or collapsed. Trees were toppled in great numbers, and prolonged blackouts struck many areas. Local authorities and emergency forces are racing to carry out rescue missions, clear debris, and support residents in stabilizing their lives.

In Ha Tinh’s coastal Loc Ha Commune, storm Bualoi caused widespread destruction on September 29, tearing roofs from homes and shops, toppling trees, and knocking down dozens of utility poles, leaving the area without power.

A knocked-down power pole blocks the road.

Storm No. 10 sweeps through Ha Tinh, toppling power poles.

When the power poles fall, a tangle of wires comes down with them.

Power lines in tangled masses from the fields to the road

Storm No.10 brings down houses and tears off roofs.

Thinh Loc Kindergarten was heavily damaged, with the roof of a two-story classroom block blown away and much of its infrastructure ruined. Vice Principal Nguyen Thi Loi said the school, serving 333 pupils, now faces losses estimated in the billions of Vietnamese dong and urgently needs support to recover and resume classes.

The roofs of entire housing rows are completely torn off after the storm.

Debris scattered everywhere

Scene of devastation in front of the schoolyard

Items in the schoolyard lay toppled, bent, and damaged.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Loi, Principal of Thinh Loc Kindergarten (Loc Ha Commune, Ha Tinh Province), inspects the school after the storm.

In Nghe An, fierce winds and torrential rain continued to batter the province on September 29, leaving widespread power outages and severe flooding. Coastal wards such as Cua Lo and Vinh Loc were threatened by heavy rain and high waves, while in Truong Vinh Ward and Trung Loc Commune, rescue teams evacuated eight people trapped under collapsed tin roofs.

Storm Bualoi topples trees.

Damaged and deformed structures

A substation in Truong Vinh was toppled, causing blackouts, and fallen trees blocked roads and damaged nearby infrastructure. Along the Lam River dike system, uprooted trees, collapsed rooftops, and scattered debris marked the devastation.

Many areas in Lam Thanh Commune are severely flooded.

Residents described the storm as stronger than previous ones, with wind and rain striking simultaneously and floodwaters surging into homes. Tran Xuan Quan of Lam Thanh Commune recalled his family staying awake through the night to guard against rising waters before retreating to a small corner of their house for shelter.

Several trees are fallen due to storm Bualoi.

An old tree topples in Truong Vinh Ward, Nghe An Province.

A power pole has fallen.

In Quang Tri, particularly in Bac Gianh, Quang Trach, Hoa Trach, Phu Trach, and Nam Gianh communes, the storm left widespread devastation. By the morning of September 29, hundreds of power poles were broken, trees uprooted, and roofing sheets scattered across the streets. Many homes were left in ruins as residents struggled to clean up in shock and distress.

Hundreds of power poles are toppled in northern Quang Tri.

Local officials reported severe losses, including two sunken fishing boats, widespread damage to houses, schools, and infrastructure, and extended power outages. In Phu Trach, authorities and rescue teams worked to clear debris along National Highway 1A, while in Quang Trach, more than 120 houses were unroofed and schools sustained heavy damage, with assessments still underway.

A house in Phu Trach Commune loses its roof.

By Phuc Hau, Duy Cuong, Duong Quang, Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan