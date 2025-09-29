National

Bualoi leaves at least 11 dead, 13 missing, PM orders urgent response

As of 12 p.m. on September 29, storm No. 10 and floods have resulted in 11 fatalities, 13 missing, eight out of contact and 33 injured.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just issued latest directive calling for immediate action to overcome the aftermath of storm No. 10 (Bualoi) and flood-related damage.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s rapid report, based on preliminary data from local authorities, as of 12 p.m. on September 29, storm No. 10 and floods have resulted in 11 fatalities, 13 missing, eight out of contact and 33 injured.

Many houses and commercial facilities lost roofs, suffering heavy damage.

A fallen power pole stretches across the road. (Photo: SGGP/ Duong Quang)

The Prime Minister extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims. At the same time, he ordered the chairpersons of the provincial and municipal People’s Committees in affected areas, as well as relevant agency leaders, to prioritize search and rescue operations and recovery efforts.

The Prime Minister has instructed authorities to provide free medical care for the injured; mobilize forces to continue searching for missing or uncontactable individuals with the utmost urgency; ensure the safety of rescue personnel; and promptly restore essential services such as housing, transportation, electricity, water, telecommunications, healthcare and education, particularly in areas being isolated by the storm and floodwaters.

The Minister of National Defense, the Minister of Public Security and other relevant agencies are tasked to proactively deploy military and police forces to support local authorities and residents in search and rescue operations and rapid disaster recovery.

The Prime Minister assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha to persist in coordination with relevant ministries, agencies and localities to implement post-typhoon recovery and flood relief efforts.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

