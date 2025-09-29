Storm Bualoi wreaks havoc in Central localities

Storm No. 10, internationally named Bualoi, made landfall over North-Central Vietnam late on September 28 and early September 29, causing severe damage in several provinces, particularly Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Quang Tri.

Numerous houses, schools and infrastructure facilities lost roofs or collapsed, large numbers of trees were uprooted and multiple areas suffered from prolonged power outages.

At present, local authorities have mobilized rescue forces and emergency teams to carry out emergency response, repair damage and support residents in stabilizing their lives.

A field report by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s journalists in the coastal commune of Loc Ha, Ha Tinh Province confirmed severe destruction from typhoon No. 10. Numerous homes and shops had their roofs blown away, trees were toppled, and many structures sustained heavy damage.

Strong winds toppled dozens of electricity poles, leaving debris across the roads and disrupting traffic. Power outages continue to affect the entire area.

Storm Bualoi hits Ha Tinh Province, knocking down electricity poles and uprooting trees. (Photo: SGGP/ Duong Quang)

A broken power pole lies across the road. (Photo: SGGP/ Duong Quang)

Typhoon No. 10 sweeps through Ha Tinh, tearing off roofs, uprooting trees and toppling power poles. (Photo: SGGP/ Duong Quang)

Tangled power lines stretch from fields across the road. (Photo: SGGP/ Duong Quang)

Debris and damaged materials scattered across the site (Photo: SGGP/ Duong Quang)

The storm collapsed houses and ripped away corrugated roofs. (Photo: SGGP/ Duong Quang)

In Loc Ha Commune, Thinh Loc Kindergarten also suffered severe damage as typhoon No. 10 swept through.

The roofs in the schoolyard were completely torn off. (Photo: SGGP/ Duong Quang)

A scene of devastation at the schoolyard.

In Nghe An Province, multiple areas remained heavily affected by typhoon No. 10 on the morning of September 29. Reports from Cua Lo and Vinh Loc wards described prolonged heavy rain and high waves threatening coastal residents.

In Truong Vinh Ward and Trung Loc Commune, rescue teams promptly evacuated eight people trapped after a sheet-metal roof collapsed. Numerous infrastructure facilities were damaged, including a transformer station in Truong Vinh that was destroyed, causing power outages and disrupting daily life for local residents.

Seawater surges (Photo: Duy Cuong)

Typhoon No. 10 topples trees. (Photo: Duy Cuong)

Trees along many streets were uprooted, obstructing traffic and damaging nearby structures.

Currently, local emergency forces are actively conducting cleanup and recovery efforts to ensure the safety of residents and road users.

In Quang Tri Province, particularly in the communes of Bac Gianh, Quang Trach, Hoa Trach, Phu Trach and Nam Gianh, typhoon No. 10 swept through overnight, leaving behind scenes of devastation.

By the morning of September 29, devastation was widespread as hundreds of power poles were snapped, trees were torn from their roots, and sheets of roofing littered the roads. Numerous houses were left stripped to their frames as stunned residents struggled to clean up amid deep concern.

Local authorities and rescue forces are working hard to clear fallen trees along National Highway 1A and local roads. Two fishing boats have sunk, and numerous power poles, homes and trees were badly damaged, causing massive losses.

In Quang Trach Commune, local authorities reported that more than 120 houses lost their roofs. Schools were also heavily damaged, and forces are currently compiling a full assessment to report.

Roofs ripped off homes in Quang Trach Commune.

By Duong Quang, Duy Cuong, Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong