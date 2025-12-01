Storm No.15 weakens into tropical depression

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, storm No.15 (Koto) had weakened into a tropical depression as of the afternoon of December 1.

Storm No. 15 has weakened into a tropical depression on the afternoon of December 1. (Source: NCHMF)

Satellite image showing the tropical depression’s position and US forecast update at 4 p.m. on December 1. (Source: Z.E.)

The center of the tropical depression was located at 14.6 degrees North latitude and 111.3 degrees East longitude, over the northwestern waters of the central East Sea. Maximum sustained winds reached level 7, with gusts up to level 9, and the system remained almost stationary.

Forecasters noted that within the next 12 to 24 hours, the tropical depression may move south-southwest and then southwest at 5–10 km/h. By the afternoon of December 2, it is expected to be over the offshore area of Gia Lai–Dak Lak and further weaken into a low-pressure zone (below level 6).

Sixth cold wave set to strengthen and move into Vietnam

The forecasting center reported that a cold-air mass from the north was moving southward on December 1.

Beginning the morning of December 3, the cold spell will successively affect the Northeastern region, the North Central Coast, and parts of the Northwestern region before expanding to the rest of the Northwest and parts of the Central Coastal region. Overland winds will shift to strong northeasterlies at level 3, and level 4–5 in coastal areas.

Early-morning fog in Hanoi on December 1

Experts from the center said that from the night of December 3, Northern Vietnam and the North Central Coast will turn cold again, with some high mountainous locations experiencing bitterly cold conditions. This marks the sixth cold wave since the start of the 2025–2026 winter season.

The center also noted that the fifth cold wave is currently weakening, resulting in sunny and mild daytime conditions in many areas, with early-morning fog and little rainfall. From December 3 onward, the sixth cold-air mass will reinforce conditions across the country, pulling temperatures in the North and North Central Coast down to 15–18 degrees Celsius, 13–15 degrees Celsius in the Northern mountainous region, and below 11 degrees Celsius in high mountain areas.

Hanoi’s temperature is expected to drop to 15–18 degrees Celsius, with cold conditions returning from the night of December 3.

The forecasting center warned that due to the strengthening cold air interacting with the remnants of storm No.15’s weakened circulation and upper-easterly disturbances, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected from December 2 to 5 across Quang Tri to Da Nang, the eastern parts of Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan