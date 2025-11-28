Weather

Temperatures in HCMC drop to 19–22 degrees Celsius

SGGPO

The cold wave which has been causing temperatures in HCMC to drop to 19–22 degrees Celsius is expected to last at least until December 3 before weakening and another cold wave possibly forming afterward.

The information was provided by Mr. Le Dinh Quyet, Head of the Meteorological Forecasting Office at the Southern Meteorological and Hydrological Station.

This cold front is driven by a continental high-pressure system intensifying and moving south, according to the station.

Ho Chi Minh City is forecast to experience sunny skies during the day and dry conditions at night on November 28, with temperatures ranging from 30–32 degrees Celsius during the day and 19–22 degrees Celsius at night.

Under the influence of storm No. 15 in the middle of the East Sea, the southern mainland is experiencing north-northwest winds, while strong northeast winds are blowing over the eastern coastal areas of the South.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

