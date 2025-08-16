Ho Chi Minh City establishes Military Service Council

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a decision to establish the city’s Military Service Council. The council will be led by Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Vu Van Dien has been appointed Standing Vice Chairman of the council. Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, Mai Hoang, will serve as Vice Chairman.

The council also includes representatives from various city departments, agencies, and socio-political organizations.

The council is tasked with assisting the Chairman of the People’s Committee in directing, inspecting, and overseeing agencies and organizations in implementing military service registration and managing citizens eligible for conscription. It is also responsible for preparing citizens for active military duty, planning and executing the annual military recruitment drive, and organizing the enlistment of citizens into the armed forces and the People's Public Security.

In addition, the council oversees the training of reserve non-commissioned officers and soldiers, as well as the implementation of policies and entitlements for these personnel.

In addition, the council is responsible for submitting reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on decisions regarding citizens subject to conscription, those eligible for deferral or exemption from military service, and those exempt from fulfilling military obligations or required to serve in the People's Public Security Forces. It also directs commune-level People's Committees to implement legal regulations on military service and oversees and guides the operations of commune-level Military Service Councils.

The council assists the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in directing and organizing the handover of conscripts and citizens enlisted for service in the People’s Public Security Forces to relevant military and police units. It also oversees the reception of discharged non-commissioned officers and soldiers and conducts inspections and provides guidance to relevant agencies and organizations in implementing policies supporting military families and managing citizens subject to military service obligations at the local level.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh