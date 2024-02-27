Thousands of young men in Ho Chi Minh City join military service

As of this morning, localities in Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously held ceremonies to see youths off for military service this year.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Service Council Phan Van Mai (L) talks with and encourages recruits at the send-off ceremony in District 10 this morning. (photo: Viet Dung)

Attending a send-off ceremony in District 10 were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Service Council Phan Van Mai; Major General Hoang Dinh Chung, Chief of the Department of Political Affairs under Military Region 7; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command along with the leaders of District 10 and 949 enlisted people.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Service Council Phan Van Mai (C) offers flowers to newly conscripted soldiers. (Photo: Viet Dung)

This year, the city has been assigned a target of selecting 4,906 young people to enlist, including 3,956 participating in military service and 950 joining service in the People's Public Security.

The political quality and professional qualifications of servicemen in Ho Chi Minh City this year are assessed better than recruited forces from nine provinces and cities under the Military Zone 7.

90 out of 108 party members are official party members to join the army and there are 48 percent of the total number of enlisted citizens holding university, college or intermediate degrees.

In this year’s military recruitment, young men will be stationed at Naval Brigade 101, Naval Brigade 957, Training Center of Naval Region 4 and Naval Region 2, Division 377 and Gia Dinh Regiment.

As for six female citizens participating in military service, they were sent to the Military School of Military Zone 7.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) attends a send-off ceremony in Thu Duc City this morning. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Attending a send-off ceremony in Thu Duc City were Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep and Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents flowers to newly conscripted soldiers. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Here, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Van Quyet, Commander of the Military Command of Thu Duc City reported that 560 outstanding young men were selected from Thu Duc City to join the army for their military service this year.

On the morning of February 27, the People’s Committee of District 5 held a solemn ceremony to hand over and receive newly conscripted soldiers to the army.

Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le at a send-off ceremony in District 5 (Photo: Cao Thang)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Major General Tran Van Trai, Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command were present at the send-off ceremony.

Accordingly, District 5 selected 139 young men to join service in the military and police this year. Among them, five newly conscripted soldiers are party members.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc sees off the young people to join the army in District 6 this morning. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

At a similar ceremony in District 6, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended and saw off the young people leaving home to join the army.

This year, District 6 selected 218 outstanding youths to join the army.

After the send-off ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc along with the leaders of District 6 visited, encouraged, offered gifts and praised the spirit of volunteerism, enthusiasm and responsibility of young men for the military service.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue at the send-off ceremony in District 7 on February 27 morning

The Party Committee, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 7 and the Military Service Council of District 7, Ho Chi Minh City this morning also held a ceremony to hand over and receive newly conscripted soldiers to join the army under the presence of Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

This year 174 young people in the district were recruited for military and public security service.

The newly conscripted soldiers will be trained and perform their duties at the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, Gia Dinh Regiment under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard, Battalion 16 of the Ministry Infantry Division 5 under the Military Zone 7.

Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City attends the send-off ceremony in District 12.

In a joyful and solemn atmosphere, 252 recruits volunteering for enrollment in the army were present at a send-off ceremony in District 12 this morning to ready to join the military and public security service.

Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City attended the ceremony.

Some photos were captured at the solemn send-off ceremonies in districts this morning.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong