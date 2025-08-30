HCMC strictly implements recruitment process for military service

On August 29, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a conference to implement the plan for selecting and calling citizens for military service in 2026.

At the conference

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Chairman of the City’s Military Service Council, Nguyen Van Duoc, urged all government levels and agencies to strictly adhere to the military recruitment process, ensuring democracy, transparency, and fairness throughout, from registration, preliminary screening, and medical examinations to the final approval and issuance of conscription orders. He emphasized the firm enforcement of legal measures against violations and evasion of military service obligations.

He also called for the effective implementation of policies supporting military families and veterans, facilitating employment and vocational training for discharged servicemen returning to their localities. Furthermore, timely encouragement and visits to families with members currently serving are essential to reassure soldiers, enabling them to focus on their duties and fulfill their responsibilities successfully.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the conference.

According to the plan, military service eligibility reviews will be completed by August 31, and preliminary health screenings at the commune level will be finished by October 10. From November 1 to December 10, military health examinations will be conducted, with results publicly announced within 20 days. Commune-level elections will be organized promptly following the release of health examination results.

By December 27, commune-level authorities will compile and hand over the dossiers of eligible conscripts. Before February 7, 2026, the Commune Military Service Council will issue conscription orders and report to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command. The military enlistment ceremony is expected to take place in early March 2026.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (L) and delegates attend the conference.

Delegates attend the conference.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh