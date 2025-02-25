Law

Young man fined VND62.5 million for neglecting military service obligations

A young man in Duc Tho District of Ha Tinh Province paid a VND62.5 million (US$ 2,449) fine due to his failure to meet mandatory military service requirements.

Chairman Nguyen Quang Viet of the People's Committee of Quang Vinh Commune of Duc Tho District today said that the provincial People's Committee has just issued a decision to administratively fine a man who was born in 2006 in Trung Thanh village of Quang Vinh Commune for non-compliance with his military service duty.

At the same time, the young man was required to fulfill military service obligation according to the present regulations.

The People's Committee of Duc Tho District held a ceremony for the handover and reception of soldiers on February 14, 2025. However, the young man was absent and did not comply with the military enlistment order.

According to Chairman Nguyen Quang Viet, prior to the handover day, commune officials visited the house of the man and his family relatives said that he had traveled to Japan for work.

