5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Dien Bien Province

A moderate 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Dien Bien Province this afternoon. The epicenter was located in Dien Bien Province's Muong Cha District, said the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake occured at 11:17:21 (Hanoi time).

The epicenter was located at 21.747°N latitude and 103.129°E longitude, at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers. The disaster risk level at the epicenter was assessed as level 2. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far, though tremors were clearly felt by residents in and around the affected area.

The center is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates if aftershocks occur or if the impact becomes more widespread.

The Northwest region of Vietnam, particularly Dien Bien Province, frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position along deep fault lines. Historically, the area has seen several powerful earthquakes, including a 6.9-magnitude quake in 1935 and a 6.7-magnitude event in 1983, both of which caused considerable damage.

Although Vietnam is not part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, experts caution that the Northwest remains vulnerable to significant seismic events. They emphasize the importance of heightened public awareness and preparedness to minimize future risks.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Anh Quan