HCMC continues to review impacts following recent earthquake aftershocks

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee has instructed to the Department of Construction and the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City regarding the inspection of structures following recent earthquake aftershocks in the city.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on May 28 signed an official letter conveying instructions from the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee to the Department of Construction and the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City regarding the inspection of structures following recent aftershocks in the city.

Accordingly, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts have been tasked with reviewing, summarizing and submitting report to the Department of Construction regarding facilities and apartment buildings that have been affected by the aftershocks before June 15.

Based on the data of affected facilities, the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City are responsible for guiding owners, and management units of the facilities to conduct surveys, inspections, impact assessments and repairs to ensure safety during operation.

Many people run out of the Vincom Dong Khoi building, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City due to impact of the earthquake aftershock in Myanmar. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

In case the work is not completed before decisions regarding administrative reorganization come into effect, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts are responsible for transferring these responsibilities to the corresponding successor units to continue the tasks, ensuring completion by the end of 2025.

Earlier, the Department of Construction reported on the review of structures affected by aftershocks in Ho Chi Minh City.

The department received reports from eight out of 22 units. Among these, the People’s Committee of District 8 reported 342 cases of damage caused by the tremors such as cracked walls and cracked window glass. No cases of collapsed structures or casualties have been recorded.

Other units only reported the implementation process without a database or any affected facilities.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong