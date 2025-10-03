Weather

Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes Mang Ri, Quang Ngai Province

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck Mang Ri Commune, Quang Ngai Province on October 3.

According to the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center, the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the quake occurred at 10:53:45 a.m. in Mang Ri Commune, Quang Ngai Province.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Mang Ri Commune, Quang Ngai Province on October 3.

The quake had a focal depth of about 8.1 kilometers and was classified at disaster risk level zero.

The Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center is continuing to monitor this event.

Earlier, at 01:31:27 a.m. on October 2, a magnitude-2.5 earthquake also struck Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong

