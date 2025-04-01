HCMC inspects apartment buildings for wall cracks after earthquake aftershocks

Some owners of apartments in high-rise buildings report wall cracks after earthquake aftershocks

Yesterday afternoon, a representative of the HCMC Department of Construction informed that the department will send a document to districts, towns, and Thu Duc City requesting reports on level of impact after the aftershocks in the southern metropolis due to the earthquake in Myanmar that occurred on March 28.

The earthquake struck Myanmar on last Friday causing tremors in HCMC and Hanoi. So far, the HCMC Department of Construction has only recorded one case of structural impact due to the earthquake aftershocks— Diamond Riverside apartment building in District 8—which developed minor cracks that are not considered significant.

An old woman living in block C of the apartment building, was worried that after the recent earthquake aftershocks, her house has some cracks in the walls and peeling tiles. According to her, not only block C was affected, but some apartments in other blocks were also affected similarly.

Residents of Gold View apartment building in HCMC’s District 4, including a man named Long, reported experiencing seismic tremors. In response, the building's management initiated a structural inspection of block A1, A2, and A3, encompassing floors 33 through ground level.

Some high-rise apartments in block A3 have cracks around the window frames and cracked plaster.

In an interview with SGGP Newspaper, Chairman Hoang Van Cong of Ward 1 People's Committee, District 4, confirmed that the ward was aware of reported cracks at the apartment building. However, he emphasized that these were determined to be superficial and did not represent significant structural compromise. Currently, responsible agencies are working to check the cracks.

In related news, the Institute of Geophysics announced yesterday that in the past two days, there have been five consecutive earthquakes in Kon Plong District of the Central Highlands Province of Kon Tum.

Specifically, four earthquakes occurred in Kon Plong District between 4:08 a.m. and 9:28 a.m yesterday. The smallest quake had a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale, while the largest reached 3.1. The focal depth was approximately 8.1 km, with a disaster risk level of 0.

Prior, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale and a focal depth of 8.2 km was recorded in Kon Plong District on March 30. The disaster risk level was assessed as 0.

Secretary Tran Van Net of the Party Committee of Dak Tang Commune (identified as the epicenter of these earthquakes), reported that the tremors on the morning of March 31 caused mild vibrations but did not result in any damage. Daily life and work activities in the area remained unaffected.

According to data provided by the Institute of Geophysics, Kon Plong District has experienced increased seismic activity in recent years. Scientists and experts have attributed this to reservoir-induced seismicity although further research may be needed to confirm this hypothesis.

Related News Four consecutive earthquakes hit Central Highlands

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan