Hanoi experiences mild tremors at midnight due to earthquake in Laos

Around midnight on November 12, people in various parts of Hanoi unexpectedly experienced mild tremors that lasted just a few seconds.

Many residents reported feeling slightly off-balance as they felt the effects of gentle shaking in high-rise apartment buildings, similar to an earthquake.

According to the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics, at 11:26 p.m. (Hanoi time) on November 12, an earthquake measuring magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred at coordinates 20.373 degrees North latitude and 104.572 degrees East longitude, with a focal depth of about ten kilometers.

img-4228-9873-6004.png
The earthquake’s location according to the map from the Institute of Geophysics

The epicenter was located in Houaphan Province, Laos, about five kilometers from the Vietnamese border near Na Meo Commune, Thanh Hoa Province. Experts evaluated the natural disaster risk as level 1.

A representative from the Institute of Geophysics said that the monitoring system continues to track aftershocks and effects, emphasizing that the quake was minor and caused no damage.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

