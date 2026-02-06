Ho Chi Minh City strengthens ties with Cuba and Belarus

The HCMC Party Secretary bid farewell to Cuba’s Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada and welcomed Belarus’s new Consul General Alexander Sidoruk, affirming the city’s commitment to deepening international cooperation in trade, culture, and innovation.

Yesterday afternoon, Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, received leaders of the diplomatic missions of Cuba and Belarus.

At the farewell meeting with Ariadne Feo Labrada, Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At a farewell meeting with Cuban Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang expressed gratitude for her contributions in strengthening bilateral ties during her tenure.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the achievements of Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada during her term have contributed to strengthening the friendly relations and creating a solid foundation for both sides to continue developing strongly in the future.

Facing the challenges that the Cuban people are currently facing, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee affirmed that the city will always stand alongside and provide practical support to help Cuba overcome difficulties.

Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrada expressed her sincere gratitude to the city's leaders for their support throughout her term. She affirmed that, despite her new position, she will continue to do her best to foster friendship between Cuba and Vietnam in general, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

At the meeting between Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Alexander Sidoruk, the new Consul General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City, (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the meeting with Alexander Sidoruk, the new Consul General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang congratulated the new Consul General Alexander Sidoruk on his new assignment.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary expressed confidence in a successful term, contributing to elevating the cooperative relationship between the two countries.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang stated that the city is ready to expand cooperation in many areas of strength such as trade, investment, education, culture, and tourism.

In particular, the city expects Consul General Alexander Sidoruk to be an important bridge to promote concrete cooperation programs between Ho Chi Minh City and Minsk and other localities of Belarus.

Mr. Alexander Sidoruk pledged to make efforts to promote cooperation plans in a deeper and more substantive way, including the plan to organize Ho Chi Minh City Days in Minsk.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan