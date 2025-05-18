Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City bids farewell to city Party chief

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen yesterday received Mr. Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City, who paid a farewell visit upon the completion of his working term.

During the reception, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated and acknowledged Consul General Wei Huaxiang’s efforts and active contributions in promoting the friendship and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and various localities in China.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen shakes hands with Mr. Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The city Party chief affirmed that HCMC always value and aspire to continue fostering effective and substantive cooperative relations with Chinese partners, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, culture and education.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents a commemorative gift to Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City Wei Huaxiang. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Consul General Wei Huaxiang expressed gratitude for the support and close collaboration from the Ho Chi Minh City authorities throughout his working tenure, and shared his deep impression of the city's dynamic development and friendliness.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities will continue to thrive and expand in the coming time.

The meeting also served as an opportunity for both sides to review the positive results of the past term, especially during the post-Covid-19 period.

During this time, both sides maintained effective diplomacy with the aim of benefiting the people of both countries, made their efforts to realize declarations and agreements of the nations’ senior leaders, and contributed to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and China.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen warmly inquires about Mr. Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of his farewell visit upon the completion of the working term. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The farewell visit concluded with warm wishes and a mutual commitment to preserving the strong friendship. Both parties acknowledged that there remains significant potential for further cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen extended the best wishes to Mr. Wei Huaxiang for success in his new position and aspired that Mr. Wei Huaxiang would continue contributing to the relationship between the two countries, particularly the ties between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s localities.

He also affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is willing to facilitate cooperative activities between both sides.

Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City Wei Huaxiang gives a commemorative gift to Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Mr. Wei Huaxiang thanked Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders for their kind sentiments, and assured that in his new position, he would continue to contribute to enhancing local-level ties, especially with Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces and cities.

He believed that the policy of merging administrative units, personnel planning and streamlined governance in Ho Chi Minh City would create more room for the city to attract foreign investment, particularly from Chinese enterprises.

Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Wei Huaxiang stated that the Chinese Consulate would continue to serve as a bridge to connect businesses from Shandong Province with Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong