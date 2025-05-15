Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City bids farewell to city chairman

Mr. Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City, this afternoon paid a farewell visit to Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc on the occasion of the completion of his working term.

During the reception, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc extended the warmest congratulations to Consul General Wei Huaxiang for his successful tenure in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also extended the best wishes to Mr. Wei Huaxiang for success in his new position and aspired that Mr. Wei Huaxiang would continue contributing to the relationship between the two countries, particularly the ties between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s localities.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City would continue to create favorable conditions for foreign enterprises, including Chinese businesses, to invest in HCMC and contribute to the city's socio-economic development.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm sentiments from the city’s leaders, Chinese Consul General Wei Huaxiang stated that the cooperative relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces of Vietnam with Chinese localities has been increasingly expanding across various fields.

The Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City has consistently strengthened its role as a bridge, carried out joint statements and agreements between the two countries, and promoted people-to-people exchanges, including efforts to enhance transportation connectivity.

Mr. Wei Huaxiang indicated that Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has exploited 200 flights per week to various localities in China.

In the first quarter of 2025, Vietnam welcomed 1.58 million Chinese tourists, an increase of 78.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, Cat Lai Container Port handles more than 100 export container ships traveling to China each week.

In addition, the Chinese Consulate General has regularly hosted trade seminars, which have resulted in the signing of numerous investment projects, notably large-scale projects with investment ranging from US$300 million to US$500 million in provinces and cities of Ba Ria–Vung Tau, Can Tho and Binh Phuoc.

Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh and Binh Phuoc are the localities where Chinese investment ranks first.

Consul General Wei Huaxiang affirmed that he would continue to contribute to the relationship between Chinese localities and the Southern provinces of Vietnam, including introducing Shanghai city to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City to build a financial center.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) presents the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to the Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City Wei Huaxiang. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong) To recognize Consul General Wei Huaxiang’s contributions, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presented him with the Ho Chi Minh City Badge.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong