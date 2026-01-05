Cambodian Consul General pays farewell call on HCMC leaders

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, received Mr. Chan Sory Kan, Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in HCMC, for a farewell courtesy call at the conclusion of his term on the afternoon of January 5.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, presents the Ho Chi Minh City insignia to Mr. Chan Sory Kan, Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in HCMC.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha said the city’s leaders and residents highly appreciate and commend the Consul General’s significant efforts throughout his tenure, which made an important contribution to strengthening the traditional friendly neighborly ties, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term stability between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Expressing his confidence, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha noted that with his extensive professional experience and deep affection for HCMC, Mr. Chan Sory Kan would continue to take an active interest in promoting cooperation and serving as a bridge to further nurture solidarity, friendship, and enduring cooperation between HCMC and Cambodian ministries, agencies, and localities.

In recognition of his outstanding and positive contributions during his assignment in HCMC, the city’s leadership decided to confer the Ho Chi Minh City insignia on Mr. Chan Sory Kan.

For his part, Mr. Chan Sory Kan shared that throughout his tenure in HCMC, he had consistently received close attention, valuable support, and effective coordination from the city’s authorities and people, as well as strong cooperation from relevant agencies and departments. On this occasion, he expressed his sincere and profound gratitude to HCMC’s leaders for creating favorable conditions for him personally and for the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Cambodia to successfully fulfill their assigned tasks, thereby contributing to enhanced mutual understanding and cooperation between the two sides.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan