Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders bid farewell to Indonesian Consul General

SGGPO

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, met with Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan, Consul General of Indonesia in HCMC, as the latter paid a farewell visit at the end of his tenure on the afternoon of April 16.

nen-tiep-indo-1-121-1817.jpg.jfif
Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, bids farewell to Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan, Consul General of Indonesia in HCMC.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen commended Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan for his notable contributions to enhancing bilateral ties between Vietnam and Indonesia, and particularly for fostering stronger relations between HCMC and various Indonesian localities throughout his term.

He emphasized that the vibrant cooperation, charitable initiatives, and dynamic people-to-people exchanges had deepened cultural understanding and brought the peoples of both countries closer together.

Wishing Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan good health and continued success, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed hope that in any future capacity, he would remain a strong advocate for advancing cooperation between HCMC and Indonesia, further enriching the Vietnam–Indonesia partnership.

He also voiced his confidence that the Indonesian Consulate General—building on past achievements—would play a key role in further expanding multifaceted ties with HCMC, especially as there remains considerable untapped potential in the bilateral relationship.

In response, Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan thanked the city's leadership for their consistent support and for creating favorable conditions that enabled him to carry out his duties effectively.

He expressed appreciation for HCMC’s welcoming spirit, dynamic development, and pro-business environment, which has increasingly attracted interest from Indonesian enterprises. Beyond boosting cooperation in economics, culture, and education, he shared optimism that relations between Indonesia and HCMC would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

Earlier the same day, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, also received Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan.

duoc-trao-huy-hieu-7321-2050.jpg.jfif
Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the HCMC People's Committee presents the HCMC Badge to Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan, Consul General of Indonesia in HCMC.

During the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc awarded Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan the HCMC Badge in recognition of his dedicated service and meaningful contributions to the city's international relations.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan Consul General of Indonesia in HCMC Mr. Nguyen Van Nen Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee farewell visit Vietnam–Indonesia partnership Indonesian Consul General

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn