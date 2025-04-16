HCMC leaders bid farewell to Indonesian Consul General

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, met with Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan, Consul General of Indonesia in HCMC, as the latter paid a farewell visit at the end of his tenure on the afternoon of April 16.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, bids farewell to Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan, Consul General of Indonesia in HCMC.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen commended Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan for his notable contributions to enhancing bilateral ties between Vietnam and Indonesia, and particularly for fostering stronger relations between HCMC and various Indonesian localities throughout his term.

He emphasized that the vibrant cooperation, charitable initiatives, and dynamic people-to-people exchanges had deepened cultural understanding and brought the peoples of both countries closer together.

Wishing Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan good health and continued success, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed hope that in any future capacity, he would remain a strong advocate for advancing cooperation between HCMC and Indonesia, further enriching the Vietnam–Indonesia partnership.

He also voiced his confidence that the Indonesian Consulate General—building on past achievements—would play a key role in further expanding multifaceted ties with HCMC, especially as there remains considerable untapped potential in the bilateral relationship.

In response, Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan thanked the city's leadership for their consistent support and for creating favorable conditions that enabled him to carry out his duties effectively.

He expressed appreciation for HCMC’s welcoming spirit, dynamic development, and pro-business environment, which has increasingly attracted interest from Indonesian enterprises. Beyond boosting cooperation in economics, culture, and education, he shared optimism that relations between Indonesia and HCMC would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

Earlier the same day, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, also received Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the HCMC People's Committee presents the HCMC Badge to Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan, Consul General of Indonesia in HCMC.

During the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc awarded Mr. Agustaviano Sofjan the HCMC Badge in recognition of his dedicated service and meaningful contributions to the city's international relations.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan