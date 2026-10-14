Ho Chi Minh City residents bid farewell to 731 fallen soldiers

Ho Chi Minh City residents paid their respects as the remains of 731 fallen soldiers were laid to rest.

On the morning of October 14, the convoy transporting the remains of 731 fallen soldiers departed Le Thi Rieng Park for the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery. Along the route, crowds of citizens holding white flowers respectfully bade farewell to these heroic martyrs.

Following the solemn memorial and tribute ceremony at Le Thi Rieng Park, the convoy transporting the remains of the martyrs to their burial site traveled along the city's streets.

Along both sides of the road, many people quietly watched the convoy pass. Some bowed their heads, others raised their hands in greeting, their eyes filled with emotion as they gazed at the vehicles moving slowly by.

In the heart of the city, thousands of people turned to those who devoted their youth for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland. After many years of lying there, the martyrs were brought to their resting place with the deep gratitude of the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan